tennessee
Missing toddler’s mom, grandmother jailed
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The mother and grandmother of a 15-month-old girl who disappeared in Tennessee are both in jail after giving conflicting accounts of the toddler’s disappearance.
Frustrated by the women’s multiple versions of what happened to Evelyn Mae Boswell, authorities said they charged the girl’s 18-year-old mother, Megan Boswell, with filing a false report.
They said her inaccurate and conflicting statements had delayed and impeded the investigation.
Megan Boswell was being held in the Sullivan County Jail. Her mother, Angela Boswell, was being held there as well, on charges of theft and violating probation in an earlier case.
An Amber Alert was issued for Evelyn Mae after she was reported missing Feb. 18 — at least seven weeks after authorities think she really disappeared.
Authorities were searching for the toddler in Wilkes County, North Carolina, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said at a news conference Wednesday.
“We remain committed and continue to do everything possible to find out what happened to Evelyn,” Cassidy said.
indiana
Man pleads guilty in toddler’s death on ship
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man charged in his young granddaughter’s fatal fall from a cruise ship’s open window in Puerto Rico agreed to plead guilty in her July 2019 death, explaining that he was doing so “to try to help end part of this nightmare for my family.”
Salvatore “Sam” Anello, who was holding Chloe Wiegand when she slipped from his grasp and fell about 150 feet to her death from an open 11th-floor window on Royal Caribbean Cruises ship, filed change of plea documents Monday in a Puerto Rico court in which he agreed to plead guilty to a negligent homicide charge in the 18-month-old’s death, said the family’s attorney, Michael Winkleman.
Under the plea agreement, Anello wouldn’t serve time behind bars and would serve his probation in Indiana, Winkleman said Wednesday, adding that a hearing in which a judge would consider the plea hadn’t been scheduled.
MEDIA
ABC suspends political reporter after ‘sting’
NEW YORK — ABC News has suspended political reporter David Wright after he was recorded in a barroom conversation calling President Donald Trump a “nightmare spouse that you can’t win an argument with.”
Wright also used a common vulgarity to describe why he didn’t like the president in a conversation recorded by Project Veritas, the conservative website that uses hidden cameras and undercover reporters to ensnare journalists in embarrassing conversations.
Months ago, Project Veritas released a tape of ABC’s Amy Robach complaining on set about her bosses not using a report that she had done on Jeffrey Epstein.
Wright and an ABC producer, Andy Fies, were recorded in a bar at the Doubletree Hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, while covering that state’s primary. Wright talked about the frustrations of covering Trump and said the press was “easily distracted and that means we don’t bring focused attention to something that could make a difference.”
Wright said voters are poorly informed by the media and that his bosses “don’t see an upside in doing the job we’re supposed to do, which is to speak truth to power and hold people to account.”
He described himself politically as a socialist who believes in national health insurance.
ABC News would not say how long Wright would be suspended. He will be reassigned from political coverage when he returns to avoid any possible appearance of bias.
idaho
Mom of missing kids waives extradition
HONOLULU — Bail will remain at $5 million for a mother arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Lori Vallow wore an orange jumpsuit in court on the Hawaiian island of Kauai for a hearing on her request to reduce bail. After the judge denied the request, her defense attorney, Craig De Costa, said she is waiving an extradition hearing, which had been scheduled for March 2.
She wants to expedite her return to Idaho, De Costa said. Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar said he will work with Idaho authorities on logistics for her departure. The judge set a March 4 status hearing to make sure she has been picked up.
Kauai police arrested Vallow last week on an Idaho warrant. She has been charged with two felony counts of child abandonment.
Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September.
