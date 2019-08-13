CALIFORNIA
Highway patrol officer shot, killed on freeway
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A driver stopped by police pulled out a rifle and opened fire, killing a California Highway Patrol officer and wounding two others during a shootout on a freeway overpass that left the gunman dead and sent terrified motorists running for cover.
Officer Andrew Moye Jr., 34, died in the gunfight as dozens of bullets flew late Monday afternoon in Riverside, east of Los Angeles. Two civilians received minor injuries.
The other officers were both shot in their legs, CHP Chief Bill Dance said Tuesday. One was in critical condition and the other was in serious condition but both are expected to survive, he said.
The gunman was identified by the Riverside County coroner’s office as Aaron Luther, 49, and authorities said he had a criminal record that included an attempted murder conviction in 1994.
Moye had pulled over a pickup truck and was doing paperwork to impound it when Luther, who was outside the vehicle, reached in, grabbed a rifle and fatally wounded the officer, authorities said. Moye was able to radio for help and other officers engaged in a “long and horrific gun battle,” Riverside Police Chief Sergio Diaz said.
Authorities said it was unclear what prompted Moye to stop the truck or for Luther to open fire.
NEW YORK
Warden reassigned after Epstein’s death
NEW YORK — The warden at the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein took his own life over the weekend was removed Tuesday and two guards who were supposed to be watching the financier were placed on leave while federal authorities investigate the death.
The move by the Justice Department came amid mounting evidence that the chronically understaffed Metropolitan Correctional Center may have bungled its responsibility to keep the 66-year-old Epstein from harming himself while he awaited trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls.
Epstein was taken off a suicide watch last month for reasons that have not been explained, and was supposed to have been checked on by a guard every 30 minutes. But investigators learned those checks weren’t done for several hours before he was found Saturday morning, according to a person familiar with the case who was not authorized to discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Attorney General William Barr ordered warden Lamine N’Diaye temporarily assigned to the Bureau of Prisons’ regional office while the FBI and the Justice Department’s inspector general investigate. The two guards were not identified.
OHIO
Police unsure if Dayton shooter targeted sister
DAYTON, Ohio — Police investigating the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, say the gunman’s sister was among the first people he shot, but investigators are divided on whether he intentionally killed her.
Chief Richard Biehl said evidence is so far inconclusive on whether 24-year-old Connor Betts targeted his 22-year-old sister Megan two hours after they arrived at the city’s Oregon entertainment district together with a male companion.
Biehl said Betts was familiar with the district and its night spots and had been there the night before.
He said it’s apparent he had a plan for the mass shooting, although why he chose that place at that time is still being investigated.
The FBI is probing the influence of violent ideology on Betts, who police said was obsessed with violence and fixated on mass shootings.
Video made public Tuesday shows him in the Ned Peppers bar. A bouncer is credited with helping keep him out when he returned as a shooter.
CALIFORNIA
Counties sue over new immigration rules
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco and Santa Clara counties filed the first lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s new rules to deny green cards to migrants who use Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers or other forms of public assistance.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, came after the Department of Homeland Security announced Monday it expanded “public charge” rules to restrict legal immigration.
In a filing, the counties of Santa Clara and San Francisco argued that the rules will worsen the health and well-being of their residents, increase public health risks and financially harm the counties.