A police traffic stop early Sunday of a state legislator who was released without charge despite field testing above the legal threshold for drunken driving continued to prompt new reactions Thursday both in Christiansburg and the state Capitol.
The Christiansburg Police Department, saying that it shares community concerns regarding the traffic stop involving state Del. Chris Hurst, announced it had launched an internal investigation to review if the actions taken during the encounter violated agency policy.
And in Richmond, Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, filed a bill Thursday that would mostly eliminate legislators’ immunity from arrest during the General Assembly session, as guaranteed in the state constitution.
"I didn't know we had amnesty, and I think it's ridiculous that members have amnesty over normal citizens," said Reeves, a former police officer. "Why should we be any better than anybody else?"
Hurst, a Democrat who represents parts of Montgomery and Giles counties and Radford, was stopped about 2 a.m. Sunday and blew a .085%, a result above the .08% legal limit for blood alcohol content, in a field breath test. Such tests are not admissable in court but can guide an officer in deciding whether to make an arrest. The usual practice after an arrest is to perform another, legally admissable, breath test using equipment more accurate than the portable rigs that officers carry, or to have a hospital draw and evaluate a blood sample if the suspect refuses to cooperate with the breath test.
Even if Hurst had been taken into custody and a more reliable test administered, a charge likely would have been precluded due to the legislative immunity, according to an account Christiansburg officials released late Tuesday.
Hurst passed other sobriety tests and was released with an instruction by a Christiansburg police officer to let his girlfriend drive. The officer also said the couple should go to Walmart and stay awhile before hitting the road again.
“You know, it is what it is,” Hurst said Tuesday night. “I didn’t get arrested. I didn’t get cited. But yes, I did have a traffic stop and did submit to a breathalyzer test.
Hurst issued a more detailed apology on Wednesday.
The town’s account said that Hurst was stopped by police Lt. Stephen Swecker while heading west on the U.S. 460 Bypass. In a police dash cam video released by the town on Wednesday, Hurst tells Swecker that he is returning to his home in Blacksburg from a party in Roanoke.
In the video, Swecker, whose anti-intoxicated driving work has been recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving at least four times, tells Hurst that he saw his vehicle swerve several times across the white line on right side of the road. Hurst also briefly exceeded the speed limit, the town's Tuesday statement said.
Hurst's eyes were red and an odor of alcohol came from his vehicle, the town's statement said.
Hurst was asked to step out of his vehicle and perform sobriety tests that included a breath test. Swecker determined that the breath test's reading of 0.085% was so close to the legal limit that by the time Hurst was taken to the magistrate’s office and given a formal test that would be admissible in court, his blood-alcohol level might well have dropped below the threshold, the town statement said.
The dash cam video showed that Hurst's girlfriend also was asked to step out of the car and take a breath test. When her result came in below 0.08%, she agreed to drive. After a brief discussion of getting off the road and drinking coffee or water, the couple agreed that a nearby Walmart would be their next stop and Swecker sent them on their way.
The town's Tuesday statement said Swecker knew who Hurst was and assumed he was immune from arrest. The dash cam video showed that Hearst did not identify himself as a legislator.
Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said that in her reading of the law, Hurst could not have been arrested even if Swecker had wanted to because Virginia's constitution says that during a session, legislators may not be arrested for anything short of “treason, felony, or breach of peace.”
Pettitt wrote in an email Thursday that she continues to think that the details of Hurst's situation, especially the lack of overtly threatening behavior in his driving, did not qualify as a breach of peace.
However, Pettitt wrote that she favors eliminating the General Assembly's immunity from arrest.
"As a long time public servant, not only do I not consider myself above the law but I hold myself to a standard well above that required by the law," Pettitt wrote. "I support our legislators’ efforts to amend the Constitution and address the current immunity of legislators."
As for the internal investigation, it must be complete within 30 days, and the town says it will provide additional information once the investigation is complete.
The police department is also conducting a review of the policies governing DUI enforcement to ensure those policies promote public safety and adequate enforcement action when appropriate and legally permissible under the provisions of the Code of Virginia and the Constitution of the Commonwealth, according to the town's statement
In Richmond, Reeves' bill says members of the General Assembly would be not be immune from arrest, with an exception. Reeves wanted to prevent mischief by not allowing citizen-arrest warrants. Prosecutors or law enforcement would have to charge lawmakers if the offense took place in their jurisdiction.
Hurst said in a statement Wednesday that while it may be true he couldn’t be charged, “I don’t agree that I should be immune from prosecution when warranted. I never avoid responsibility and accept the consequences of my actions. I am not above the law."
Reeves said lawmakers did some research and found the provision dates back to the 1700s. The intent was to prevent politically motivated law enforcement from arresting lawmakers to prevent them from getting to the Capitol to vote for bills.
"Perhaps you had that problem back in the day, but the delegate's mishaps brought it to focus now," Reeves said.
The immunity privilege became a topic of discussion earlier this session when Democrats voted to institute a ban on firearms in the Capitol and building that houses lawmakers' offices. The Capitol Police chief cited the immunity provision and had said legislators wouldn't be arrested for violating the gun ban so as not to disrupt legislative business.
The only reason for the "internal investigation" is to produce more newspaper headlines reminding everyone that Hurst did something bad.
I disagree. The event pointed out problems in the system. Hurst got away with DUI when he shouldn't have, the cop's actions are questionable, and what can we do to prevent such things in the future.
agreed
I had no idea state legislators are immune to arrest. That's absurd! That aside, I think the officer used sound judgment given that Hurst marginally exceeded the .8 threshold, passed three other sobriety tests, and had a sober driver to drive home.
"“Because of this, along with Hurst’s overall performance during the field sobriety tests and coupled with the fact that Hurst had a sober companion in the vehicle who could drive him home, the officer released Hurst without charging him,” the previous town statement said." Hang on...his girlfriend blew a .06, which one would hardly consider as being sober. Granted, she was below the legal limit, but at .06 she was certainly impaired. And if she was "sober", then why did the cop suggest they stop at Walmart?
Are all police dash cams posted online like this? Seems like this is the first time I've seen one when the person wasn't charged with anything.
I love it how some Repubs who think it's great that Donnie Trump is manipulating taxpayer funds and using foreign spies to try to get re-elected are going nuts over a Dem driving drunk.
I don't care that Hurst is a Dem. What I do care about is a lawmaker knowingly breaking the law. If he had an ounce of honor, he'd resign. He won't, but he should.
