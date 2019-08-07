ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia lost its top five receivers from 2018, and quarterback Jake Fromm is breaking in a large group of newcomers.
Tyler Simmons, a senior with the modest total of 14 catches in his career, ranks as the Bulldogs’ top returner at receiver.
Former Badger seeks readmission to school
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badgers football player Quintez Cephus has filed a petition to be readmitted to the University of Wisconsin-Madison after he was found not guilty last week of sexually assaulting two female students.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that Cephus directed his attorneys on Tuesday to file the petition. Cephus was suspended from the Badgers and later expelled from school after being charged. He said on Monday he wants to play football again.
Lawsuit says Memphis mishandled allegation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former University of Memphis football player is suing the school over its handling of a rape allegation.
The federal lawsuit filed Monday by Ernest Suttles says the school branded him as a rapist and cost him a potential NFL career. Court records say the state dismissed the charge last month after finding it couldn’t “carry its burden of proofs.”
Suttles was accused of raping a long-term girlfriend in 2017. The defensive lineman was kicked off the team and suspended from campus.
The lawsuit says the school didn’t interview a potential witness or close a related complaint, which prevented him from appealing the suspension and getting his financial aid restored.
