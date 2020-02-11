Lede brief story to go in this space flush left

NFL

Las Vegas budgeting $2.4M to host draft

LAS VEGAS — Tourism officials in Las Vegas are allocating $2.4 million to host the NFL draft in April.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board on Tuesday approved the budget for promotions, police and “marquee event elements,” including $500,000 for contracts to be signed by the authority chief executive, Steve Hill, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Plans for the April 23-25 draft include closing a central part of the neon-lit Las Vegas Strip near Caesars Palace and setting a red carpet area amid the iconic fountains in front of the Bellagio resort.

sports betting

Veto of proposal survives override vote

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine lawmakers did not muster enough support Tuesday to override a veto of a sports betting proposal.

The 85-57 vote in the Maine House fell short of a two-thirds majority needed to become law over the objection of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who vetoed the bill last month.

“It is in the best interest of our state to slow down, to understand the evolving experiences of other states, and to use those experiences to better inform our approach to this issue,” the governor said.

soccer

Klinsmann quits as Hertha coach

BERLIN — Jürgen Klinsmann surprisingly resigned as coach of Hertha Berlin on Tuesday after only nine Bundesliga games.

The former Germany and U.S. coach said in a Facebook post that he “cannot live up to my potential as coach” without the club’s trust.

Klinsmann’s decision caught Hertha by surprise.

FIFA creates fund for unpaid players

ZURICH — FIFA is setting aside $16 million to help players who have not been paid by their clubs.

The funding covers the period up to 2022, and FIFA also wants to set up a monitoring committee with global players’ union FIFPro, which assesses the needs of players.

The fund will offer a “safety net” rather than playing players in full, FIFA said Tuesday.

FIFA has budgeted for $3 million for the second half of this year and $4 million in both 2021 and 2022.

hockey

Oilers’ McDavid out with quad injury

EDMONTON, Alberta — Edmonton captain Connor McDavid will be out two to three weeks with a quad injury.

The injury was initially said to be a bruised knee from Saturday’s game against the Nashville Predators. McDavid later called it a charley horse/quad injury.

gymnastics

Memory, not perjury, is issue, lawyer says

LANSING, Mich. — The case against a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach accused of lying about sports doctor Larry Nassar is about memory, a lawyer told jurors Tuesday.

Kathie Klages is charged with perjury for what she told investigators about complaints against the campus doctor. She insists she didn’t know prior to 2016 that gymnasts had complained, but two teens said they brought concerns to her in 1997.

college football

Suspect in threat gets first court hearing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge on Tuesday scheduled the first hearing in Ohio for a man accused of threatening a shooting at a Ohio State University football game.

Daniel Rippy is accused of making the “electronic communication” threat from California during the 2018 game between OSU and the University of Michigan.

charity

Livestrong to focus on patient care products

AUSTIN, Texas — The cancer charity whose yellow wristbands became a global brand under founder Lance Armstrong is seeking to reinvent itself.

Livestrong said it will spend $5-6 million annually to support entrepreneurs developing products to improve treatment and patient care.

