An article published Wednesday about the Franklin County School Board’s decision to include in its student dress code a ban on clothing displaying the Confederate flag omitted part of the context for the legal precedent surrounding the decision. Board member Penny Blue has cited a 2013 ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Hardwick v. Heyward, which set an expansive definition of what counted as disruptive in the schools and larger community, such as “racial strife.” Blue contends that the board could have voted to ban the flag under this decision but instead chose to utilize other court decisions to avoid doing so until Monday.

