LinkedIn reports takedowns of fake profiles, violence
LinkedIn, the social network best known for job-hunters and recruiters, is grappling with fake accounts, violent content and even child exploitation.
It’s pulling back the curtain for the first time on how it removes content that breaks its rules. And its transparency report makes clear the popular professional site is dealing with many of the same problems plaguing other social media companies.
LinkedIn took down more than 21 million fake accounts in the first half of the year, and it removed more than 60 million pieces of spam including fake job postings. It also took down more than 16,000 instances of harassment, 11,000 posts containing obscene or pornographic content, nearly 2,000 posts showing violence or terrorism and 22 occurrences of child exploitation.
LinkedIn’s announcement shows how technology companies are heeding calls for increased transparency about their decisions on content moderation in the wake of foreign interference that upended the 2016 election and terror attacks that originated online. Facebook began publicly reporting similar metrics last year, and this fall, it began reporting them for Instagram as well.
LinkedIn has only a fraction of as many takedowns as larger social networks such as Facebook, but the fact that it’s occurring on the service at all highlights the omnipresence of harmful content online.
It can be difficult to compare how companies stack up against each other in their efforts to combat violence, harassment and other harmful content, since the reports’ methodology is inconsistent from company to company. For instance, Facebook includes some categories that LinkedIn doesn’t, like removals of drugs or firearm sales, or instances of self-harm.
Uber plans to start audio-recording rides
Uber plans to record audio during rides in the United States as part of a new security feature, its latest push to protect riders amid rising safety concerns.
The new feature, which is first to be piloted in some Latin American cities, allows users to opt in to activate an audio recording on any trip or all trips. In markets where it’s available, users would likely be given a blanket warning that trips are subject to recording — and that the feature will be active in their market. Riders and drivers will not be able to listen back.
“When the trip ends, the user will be asked if everything is OK and be able to report a safety incident and submit the audio recording to Uber with a few taps,” according to an email written by an Uber executive and obtained by The Post. “The encrypted audio file is sent to Uber’s customer support agents who will use it to better understand an incident and take the appropriate action.”
The company plans to test it in the U.S. “soon,” according to the email, but the timeline for rolling it out is still unclear and may be difficult. The new feature raises privacy concerns over the potential to run afoul of wiretapping and eavesdropping statutes aimed at ensuring people are not recorded without their consent.
