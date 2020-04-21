Being alone doesn’t mean you have to be lonely. Stay connected with friends, families and neighbors while sequestering at home by playing our Social Distancing Bingo game. Get bingo by completing five community-building activities in a row. But why stop there? Take the blackout challenge and see if you can accomplish everything on this list.
1. Share a cooking experience with friends through WhatsApp.
2. Take an online group exercise class.
3. Host a group happy hour by video chat.
4. Share family photos on a photo sharing website.
5. Share a meme on social media.
6. Write a letter.
7. Call someone you would normally text.
8. Wave to a neighbor.
9. Add a Facebook friend.
10. Reply to an email sitting in your inbox.
11. Invite a friend to play Words with Friends.
13. FaceTime a relative to say Hi.
14. Start a virtual book club.
15. Join a Facebook group with a shared interest.
16. Put a teddy bear in your window for a community bear hunt.
17. Thank a community hero.
18. Donate to a GoFundMe or other charity drive.
19. Buy a gift certificate for a local store.
20. Read a newspaper.
21. Play charades or Pictionary in a group video chat.
22. Write a positive message in chalk outside your home.
23. Watch a movie with friends through the Netflix Party feature.
24. Display a blue pinwheel for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Sources: Charlottesville Daily-Progress, Associated Press, Washington Post
