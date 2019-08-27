Grand Day of Service in Roanoke

“Grand Day of Service, God’s Hands in the Community,” is a collaborative initiative among five churches on Grandin Road that took place on Saturday. See more at roanoke.com/gallery.

McFarling’s musings

Come for the Hokies and ‘Hoos talk, stay for his gambling tips and Mexican food recommendations. Follow sports columnist Aaron McFarling on Twitter, @AaronMcFarling

Whether there’s weather

Rain or shine, weather columnist Kevin Myatt will keep you updated on his weather blog. roanoke.com/weather

Tags

Load comments