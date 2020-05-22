Health concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic have brought about the cancellation of the 2020 Franklin County Agricultural Fair, originally scheduled to be held in September.
“It was not an easy decision to make,” said Franklin County Director of Tourism David Rotenizer in a statement released Friday. “A number of community organizations, individuals and sponsors have worked long and hard to get us this far.”
A family-friendly gathering featuring rides, tractor competitions, agricultural exhibits, livestock shows, live music and more, the event returned in 2014 after a 40-year hiatus, a fact that Rotenizer said made it difficult to hit the pause button.
“With so much uncertainty regarding public health and safety for large group gatherings, along with logistics for maintaining social distancing and sanitation, this was an unfortunate but required action,” he said.
The fair has been scheduled to return Sept. 15-18, 2021. For more information, visit FCAgFair.com or the fair’s Facebook page, @FCAgFair.
