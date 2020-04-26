Bedford County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting and public hearing on the budget

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: County offices are closed to the public, but the meeting will be livestreamed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBzOacHR8FFKq_7paY0WLhg

On the agenda: The board will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget. To participate, either: email publichearing@bedfordcountyva.gov; leave written comments in the drop-box located at the County Administration Building’s main entrance at 122 E. Main Street, Bedford; call in to the County Administration Office at (540) 586-7601 (comments may be left at extension #1395; call your district's supervisor, finding the members and contact information at https://www.bedfordcountyva.gov/boards-commissions/board-of-supervisors.

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville. Social distancing rules will be enforced. Those wishing to listen to the meeting remotely or provide public comment remotely may call (540) 300-9110 and enter the code 875778# starting at 1:55 p.m. Written comments can also be submitted at boco.community.

On the agenda: Details at botetourtva.gov.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Roanoke County Administration Building, 5204 Bernard Drive. Citizens are encouraged to watch the board meeting on RVTV or on the county's website at roanokecountyva.gov.

On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov

Roanoke School Board

Special meeting and workshop

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: The meeting will be held virtually via videoconferencing because of the pandemic.

On the agenda: The board will receive updates on school finances and the school closures as well as the search for a new superintendent of schools to replace the retiring Rita Bishop. The meeting can be viewed at the RCPS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools

