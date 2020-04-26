Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting and public hearing on the budget
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: County offices are closed to the public, but the meeting will be livestreamed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBzOacHR8FFKq_7paY0WLhg
On the agenda: The board will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget. To participate, either: email publichearing@bedfordcountyva.gov; leave written comments in the drop-box located at the County Administration Building’s main entrance at 122 E. Main Street, Bedford; call in to the County Administration Office at (540) 586-7601 (comments may be left at extension #1395; call your district's supervisor, finding the members and contact information at https://www.bedfordcountyva.gov/boards-commissions/board-of-supervisors.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville. Social distancing rules will be enforced. Those wishing to listen to the meeting remotely or provide public comment remotely may call (540) 300-9110 and enter the code 875778# starting at 1:55 p.m. Written comments can also be submitted at boco.community.
On the agenda: Details at botetourtva.gov.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Roanoke County Administration Building, 5204 Bernard Drive. Citizens are encouraged to watch the board meeting on RVTV or on the county's website at roanokecountyva.gov.
On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov
Roanoke School Board
Special meeting and workshop
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The meeting will be held virtually via videoconferencing because of the pandemic.
On the agenda: The board will receive updates on school finances and the school closures as well as the search for a new superintendent of schools to replace the retiring Rita Bishop. The meeting can be viewed at the RCPS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.