RICHMOND — To help resolve what one legislator called a “crisis of confidence,” family members of victims of last year’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach and two members of the General Assembly are pushing for a state investigation into the shooting.
Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler, D-Virginia Beach, has introduced House Bill 658, which would establish an independent commission to investigate the May 31, 2019, shooting that left 13 people dead, including the gunman.
“The tragic event left a huge hole of unknown that deserves to be filled,” Convirs-Fowler said Tuesday at a news conference.
The commission would have 21 members — five people appointed by the Speaker of the House, five appointed by the Senate Rules Committee and 10 members appointed by the governor — and its sunset date would be Nov. 1, 2022.
The state police superintendent also would serve on the commission.
The body would specifically be charged with looking at the underlying motive of the shooting, the gunman’s employment history and prior interactions with coworkers and supervisors, and the security procedures in place before the shooting started, among other things.
The bill’s chief co-patron is Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach.
“A fresh set of eyes is important,” he said Tuesday, adding that families are experiencing a “crisis of confidence” given the different investigations and want a definitive state report similar to what was done after the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting.
An impact statement on the bill says the commission would meet four times per year at an estimated cost of $31,384 per year.
This wouldn’t be the first probe into the shooting.
Security firm Hillard Heintze released the results of its investigation in November, finding no clear motive for what led city employee DeWayne Craddock to fatally shoot 12 people before police shot and killed him. The report did say that Craddock had gone through a divorce in 2017 and complained of feeling “singled out” for unsatisfactory performance at work.
The Virginia Beach Police Department’s criminal investigation is still ongoing, according to Norfolk-based WTKR.
Still, family members want the state investigation.
“We’re asking for answers,” said Jason Nixon, whose wife, Katherine, died in the shooting.
Added Jason Nixon’s mother, Alexis: “It’s about closure.”
The bill has been referred to the House Rules Committee.
