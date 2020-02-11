coronavirus
China struggling to restart economy
WASHINGTON — Chinese authorities are struggling to strike a delicate balance between containing a viral outbreak and restarting the world’s second-biggest economy after weeks of paralysis.
As the death toll from the newly named COVID-19 illness topped 1,000, global supply chains remained widely disrupted for the businesses across the world that have built deep connections to China.
Mail service has been delayed after airlines suspended flights between China and the rest of the world. U.S. chip maker Intel and Chinese smartphone maker Vivo joined other tech giants in withdrawing from a major European technology fair over virus concerns.
Prices for oil, copper and other basic building- block commodities have tumbled on dwindling demand from China, often called the world’s factory. China alone accounted for half the growth in the world’s oil demand last year, according to IHS Markit. It buys more than 40% of the world’s iron ore, coal, nickel, aluminum, copper and finished steel, UBS says.
Shuttered factories and travel restrictions in China have contributed to a 20% drop in oil prices since Jan. 7, when Chinese authorities identified the new virus. Prices for copper, soybeans and even lean hogs have all fallen more than 6% over the same time.
technology
Samsung unveils new foldable phone
SAN FRANCISCO — Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.
The new phone can unfold from a small square upward into a traditional smartphone form, and will go on sale Feb. 14 starting at $1,380. The company announced the phone at a product event.
Samsung’s first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, finally went on sale last September after delays and reports of screens breaking. The Fold, which carries a price tag of nearly $2,000, folds at a vertical crease rather than horizontally as a flip-phone design would. Motorola has also taken the flip-phone approach with its new $1,500 Razr phone.
