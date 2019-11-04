Through games of Nov. 2

REGION 6A

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Oscar Smith (8-1) 9 298 33.11

2. Ocean Lakes (6-3) 9 269 29.89

3. Thomas Dale (6-3) 9 256 28.44

4. Landstown (6-3) 9 254 28.22

5. Franklin County (5-4) 9 251 27.89

6. Cosby (5-4) 9 235 26.11

7. Grassfield (4-5) 9 228 25.33

t8. Western Branch (3-6) 9 214 23.78

t8. Floyd Kellam (2-7) 9 214 23.78

10. Tallwood (3-6) 9 207 23.00

11. James River-Midlothian (1-8) 9 184 20.44

REGION 5D

(All 8 qualify)

1. Mountain View (7-2) 9 273 30.33

2. North Stafford (5-4) 9 230 25.56

3. Patrick Henry (6-4) 10 255 25.50

4. Harrisonburg (5-4) 9 209 23.22

5. William Fleming (3-6) 9 203 22.56

t6. Albemarle (3-6) 9 190 21.11

t6. Brooke Point (1-8) 9 190 21.11

8. Stafford (2-7) 9 182 20.22

REGION 4D

(All 8 qualify)

1. Salem (8-1) 9 270 30.00

2. Pulaski County (8-1) 9 263 29.22

3. E.C. Glass (8-1) 9 254 28.22

4. Halifax County (6-3) 9 230 25.56

5. George Washington (6-3) 9 228 25.33

6. Blacksburg (6-3) 9 221 24.56

7. Jefferson Forest (5-4) 9 205 22.78

8. Amherst County (1-8) 9 160 17.78

REGION 3C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Heritage (8-1) 9 254 28.22

2. Spotswood (9-0) 9 240 26.67

3. Liberty Christian (7-2) 9 217 24.11

4. Rockbridge County (7-2) 9 212 23.56

5. Turner Ashby (6-3) 9 188 20.89

6. Brookville (4-5) 9 183 20.33

7. Western Albemarle (4-5) 9 171 19.00

8. Fort Defiance (5-4) 9 168 18.67

t9. Fluvanna County (4-5) 9 165 18.33

t9. Rustburg (3-6) 9 165 18.33

11. Monticello (2-7) 9 155 17.22

12. Liberty (1-8) 9 145 16.11

13. Wilson Memorial (1-8) 9 140 15.56

14. Charlottesville (0-10) 10 149 14.90

15. Waynesboro (0-9) 9 126 14.00

16. Broadway (0-9) 9 125 13.89

REGION 3D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Lord Botetourt (9-0) 9 260 28.89

2. Magna Vista (7-2) 9 237 26.33

3. Northside (6-3) 9 231 25.67

4. Hidden Valley (5-4) 9 225 25.00

5. Bassett (5-4) 9 191 21.22

6. Christiansburg (4-5) 9 190 21.11

7. Abingdon (4-5) 9 188 20.89

8. William Byrd (3-6) 9 167 18.56

9. Carroll County (3-6) 9 153 17.00

t10. Staunton River (1-8) 9 142 15.78

t10. Cave Spring (1-8) 9 142 15.78

12. Tunstall (1-8) 9 132 14.67

REGION 2C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Appomattox County (7-2) 9 218 24.22

2. Radford (7-2) 9 205 22.78

3. Gretna (6-3) 9 194 21.56

t4. Glenvar (5-4) 9 180 20.00

t4. Floyd County (6-4) 10 200 20.00

6. Dan River (6-4) 10 199 19.90

7. Patrick County (5-5) 10 192 19.20

8. Chatham (6-3) 9 163 18.11

9. Fort Chiswell (4-6) 10 172 17.20

t10. James River (4-5) 9 152 16.89

t10. Nelson County (4-5) 9 152 16.89

12. Giles (2-7) 9 141 15.67

13. Martinsville (0-9) 9 112 12.44

14. Alleghany (1-8) 9 109 12.11

REGION 2D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Ridgeview (7-2) 9 221 24.56

2. Union (7-2) 9 218 24.22

3. Graham (7-2) 9 197 21.89

4. Central-Wise (7-2) 9 189 21.00

5. Tazewell (6-3) 9 186 20.67

6. Richlands (5-4) 9 184 20.44

7. Gate City (4-6) 10 168 16.80

8. Marion (3-6) 9 131 14.56

9. John Battle (2-7) 9 122 13.56

10. Virginia High (1-8) 9 121 13.44

11. Lebanon (1-8) 9 109 12.11

12. Lee (0-9) 9 102 11.33

REGION 1C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Galax (7-1) 8 190 23.75

2. Narrows (9-0) 9 206 22.89

3. George Wythe (6-2) 8 174 21.75

4. Covington (5-4) 9 154 17.11

5. Auburn (5-5) 10 167 16.70

6. Parry McCluer (3-6) 9 121 13.44

7. Grayson County (3-6) 9 120 13.33

8. Bath County (1-8) 9 96 10.67

t9. Craig County (2-7) 9 90 10.00

t9. Eastern Montgomery (1-8) 9 90 10.00

REGION 1D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. PH-Glade Spring (9-0) 9 224 24.89

2. J.I. Burton (7-2) 9 194 21.56

3. Chilhowie (7-2) 9 190 21.11

4. Castlewood (6-3) 9 168 18.67

5. Thomas Walker (6-3) 9 167 18.56

6. Holston (6-3) 9 166 18.44

7. Eastside (4-5) 9 156 17.33

8. Honaker (5-4) 9 152 16.89

9. Rural Retreat (4-4) 8 131 16.38

10. Hurley (4-5) 9 144 16.00

12. Twin Springs (5-4) 9 143 15.89

11. Grundy (4-5) 9 135 15.00

13. Rye Cove (4-5) 9 125 13.89

14. Twin Valley (2-7) 9 99 11.00

15. Northwood (1-8) 9 98 10.89

NOTE: Team’s average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.

