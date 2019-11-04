Through games of Nov. 2
REGION 6A
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Oscar Smith (8-1) 9 298 33.11
2. Ocean Lakes (6-3) 9 269 29.89
3. Thomas Dale (6-3) 9 256 28.44
4. Landstown (6-3) 9 254 28.22
5. Franklin County (5-4) 9 251 27.89
6. Cosby (5-4) 9 235 26.11
7. Grassfield (4-5) 9 228 25.33
t8. Western Branch (3-6) 9 214 23.78
t8. Floyd Kellam (2-7) 9 214 23.78
10. Tallwood (3-6) 9 207 23.00
11. James River-Midlothian (1-8) 9 184 20.44
REGION 5D
(All 8 qualify)
1. Mountain View (7-2) 9 273 30.33
2. North Stafford (5-4) 9 230 25.56
3. Patrick Henry (6-4) 10 255 25.50
4. Harrisonburg (5-4) 9 209 23.22
5. William Fleming (3-6) 9 203 22.56
t6. Albemarle (3-6) 9 190 21.11
t6. Brooke Point (1-8) 9 190 21.11
8. Stafford (2-7) 9 182 20.22
REGION 4D
(All 8 qualify)
1. Salem (8-1) 9 270 30.00
2. Pulaski County (8-1) 9 263 29.22
3. E.C. Glass (8-1) 9 254 28.22
4. Halifax County (6-3) 9 230 25.56
5. George Washington (6-3) 9 228 25.33
6. Blacksburg (6-3) 9 221 24.56
7. Jefferson Forest (5-4) 9 205 22.78
8. Amherst County (1-8) 9 160 17.78
REGION 3C
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Heritage (8-1) 9 254 28.22
2. Spotswood (9-0) 9 240 26.67
3. Liberty Christian (7-2) 9 217 24.11
4. Rockbridge County (7-2) 9 212 23.56
5. Turner Ashby (6-3) 9 188 20.89
6. Brookville (4-5) 9 183 20.33
7. Western Albemarle (4-5) 9 171 19.00
8. Fort Defiance (5-4) 9 168 18.67
t9. Fluvanna County (4-5) 9 165 18.33
t9. Rustburg (3-6) 9 165 18.33
11. Monticello (2-7) 9 155 17.22
12. Liberty (1-8) 9 145 16.11
13. Wilson Memorial (1-8) 9 140 15.56
14. Charlottesville (0-10) 10 149 14.90
15. Waynesboro (0-9) 9 126 14.00
16. Broadway (0-9) 9 125 13.89
REGION 3D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Lord Botetourt (9-0) 9 260 28.89
2. Magna Vista (7-2) 9 237 26.33
3. Northside (6-3) 9 231 25.67
4. Hidden Valley (5-4) 9 225 25.00
5. Bassett (5-4) 9 191 21.22
6. Christiansburg (4-5) 9 190 21.11
7. Abingdon (4-5) 9 188 20.89
8. William Byrd (3-6) 9 167 18.56
9. Carroll County (3-6) 9 153 17.00
t10. Staunton River (1-8) 9 142 15.78
t10. Cave Spring (1-8) 9 142 15.78
12. Tunstall (1-8) 9 132 14.67
REGION 2C
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Appomattox County (7-2) 9 218 24.22
2. Radford (7-2) 9 205 22.78
3. Gretna (6-3) 9 194 21.56
t4. Glenvar (5-4) 9 180 20.00
t4. Floyd County (6-4) 10 200 20.00
6. Dan River (6-4) 10 199 19.90
7. Patrick County (5-5) 10 192 19.20
8. Chatham (6-3) 9 163 18.11
9. Fort Chiswell (4-6) 10 172 17.20
t10. James River (4-5) 9 152 16.89
t10. Nelson County (4-5) 9 152 16.89
12. Giles (2-7) 9 141 15.67
13. Martinsville (0-9) 9 112 12.44
14. Alleghany (1-8) 9 109 12.11
REGION 2D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Ridgeview (7-2) 9 221 24.56
2. Union (7-2) 9 218 24.22
3. Graham (7-2) 9 197 21.89
4. Central-Wise (7-2) 9 189 21.00
5. Tazewell (6-3) 9 186 20.67
6. Richlands (5-4) 9 184 20.44
7. Gate City (4-6) 10 168 16.80
8. Marion (3-6) 9 131 14.56
9. John Battle (2-7) 9 122 13.56
10. Virginia High (1-8) 9 121 13.44
11. Lebanon (1-8) 9 109 12.11
12. Lee (0-9) 9 102 11.33
REGION 1C
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Galax (7-1) 8 190 23.75
2. Narrows (9-0) 9 206 22.89
3. George Wythe (6-2) 8 174 21.75
4. Covington (5-4) 9 154 17.11
5. Auburn (5-5) 10 167 16.70
6. Parry McCluer (3-6) 9 121 13.44
7. Grayson County (3-6) 9 120 13.33
8. Bath County (1-8) 9 96 10.67
t9. Craig County (2-7) 9 90 10.00
t9. Eastern Montgomery (1-8) 9 90 10.00
REGION 1D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. PH-Glade Spring (9-0) 9 224 24.89
2. J.I. Burton (7-2) 9 194 21.56
3. Chilhowie (7-2) 9 190 21.11
4. Castlewood (6-3) 9 168 18.67
5. Thomas Walker (6-3) 9 167 18.56
6. Holston (6-3) 9 166 18.44
7. Eastside (4-5) 9 156 17.33
8. Honaker (5-4) 9 152 16.89
9. Rural Retreat (4-4) 8 131 16.38
10. Hurley (4-5) 9 144 16.00
12. Twin Springs (5-4) 9 143 15.89
11. Grundy (4-5) 9 135 15.00
13. Rye Cove (4-5) 9 125 13.89
14. Twin Valley (2-7) 9 99 11.00
15. Northwood (1-8) 9 98 10.89
NOTE: Team’s average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.
