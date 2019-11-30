REGION 6A

Oscar Smith 29, Thomas Dale 7

REGION 6B

Colonial Forge 42, Massaponax 21

REGION 6C

South County 31, Lake Braddock 15

REGION 6D

Westfield 35, Yorktown 7

CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALS

Colonial Forge (11-2) at Oscar Smith (12-1)

South County (13-0) at Westfield (13-0)

REGION 5A

Maury 35, Salem-Virginia Beach 14

REGION 5B

Varina 34, Manchester 16

REGION 5C

Stone Bridge 57, Woodgrove 15

REGION 5D

North Stafford 21, Mountain View 10

CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALS

Varina (11-2) at Maury (13-0)

North Stafford (9-4) at Stone Bridge (12-1)

REGION 4A

Lake Taylor 41, Churchland 13

REGION 4B

PH-Ashland 13, Dinwiddie 6

REGION 4C

Tuscarora 30, Broad Run 7

REGION 4D

Salem 35, E. C. Glass 24

CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALS

PH-Ashland (10-3) at Lake Taylor (11-2)

Tuscarora (12-1) at Salem (12-1)

REGION 3A

Hopewell 19, Phoebus 6

REGION 3B

Goochland 20, James Monroe 7

REGION 3C

Heritage 43, Spotswood 20

REGION 3D

Lord Botetourt 31, Northside 23

CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALS

Goochland (12-1) at Hopewell (12-0)

Heritage (12-1) at Lord Botetourt (13-0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

REGION 2A

Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 30, King William 28

REGION 2B

Stuarts Draft 14, East Rockingham 7

REGION 2C

Appomattox County 35, Gretna 14

REGION 2D

Graham 43, Central-Wise 14

CLASS 2 STATE SEMIFINALS

Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (10-2) at Stuarts Draft (12-1)

Graham (11-2) at Appomattox County (11-2)

REGION 1A

Essex 60, Rappahannock 28

REGION 1B

Riverheads 46, Sussex Central 0

REGION 1C

Galax 52, George Wythe 6

REGION 1D

PH-Glade Spring 24, J.I. Burton 0

CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS

Essex (12-1) at Riverheads (13-0)

Galax (11-1) at PH-Glade Spring (13-0)

