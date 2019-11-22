VHSL STATE FOOTBALL
SECOND-ROUND SCORES
REGION 6A
Oscar Smith 20, Landstown 16
Thomas Dale 36, Ocean Lakes 6
REGION 6B
Massaponax 45, Freedom-Prince William 42
Colonial Forge 42, Patriot 21
REGION 6C
South County 34, T.C. Williams 0
Lake Braddock 30, Mount Vernon 24, OT
REGION 6D
Westfield 42, South Lakes 0
Yorktown 25, James Madison 10
REGION 5A
Salem-Virginia Beach 21, Woodside 19
Maury 64, Nansemond River 8
REGION 5B
Varina 27, Highland Springs 21
Manchester 35, Deep Run 18
REGION 5C
Stone Bridge 27, Potomac Falls 6
Woodgrove 33, Briar Woods 21
REGION 5D
Mountain View 35, William Fleming 0
No. 3 Patrick Henry (7-4) at No. 2 North Stafford (7-4), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 4A
Lake Taylor 21, Warwick 14
Churchland 27, King’s Fork 8
REGION 4B
Patrick Henry-Ashland 16, Louisa Co. 15
Dinwiddie 25, Eastern View 17
REGION 4C
Broad Run 28, Loudoun Valley 14
Tuscarora 53, Liberty-Bealeton 22
REGION 4D
Salem 48, George Washington 21
E.C. Glass 27, Pulaski County 10
REGION 3A
No. 5 I.C. Norcom (7-4) at No. 1 Hopewell (11-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Phoebus 41, York 18
REGION 3B
Goochland 56, Skyline 22
James Monroe 34, Brentsville 7
REGION 3C
No. 4 Liberty Christian (8-3) at No. 1 Heritage (10-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Spotswood 42, Rockbridge County 0
REGION 3D
Lord Botetourt 33, Hidden Valley 13
Northside 27, Magna Vista 6
REGION 2A
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 44, Greensville Co. 18
King William 46, Poquoson 20
REGION 2B
Stuarts Draft 28, Strasburg 14
East Rockingham 41, Buckingham Co. 17
REGION 2C
Appomattox County 21, Glenvar 0
Gretna 48, Radford 20
REGION 2D
Central-Wise 14, Ridgeview 7
Graham 48, Union 7
REGION 1A
Essex 14, Washington & Lee 2
Rappahannock 32, West Point 22
REGION 1B
Riverheads 59, Franklin 6
Sussex Central 54, Altavista 28
REGION 1C
Galax 56, Auburn 14
George Wythe 56, Narrows 28
REGION 1D
PH-Glade Spring 29, Holston 6
No. 3 Chilhowie (9-2) at No. 2 J.I. Burton (9-2), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
