VHSL STATE FOOTBALL

SECOND-ROUND SCORES

REGION 6A

Oscar Smith 20, Landstown 16

Thomas Dale 36, Ocean Lakes 6

REGION 6B

Massaponax 45, Freedom-Prince William 42

Colonial Forge 42, Patriot 21

REGION 6C

South County 34, T.C. Williams 0

Lake Braddock 30, Mount Vernon 24, OT

REGION 6D

Westfield 42, South Lakes 0

Yorktown 25, James Madison 10

REGION 5A

Salem-Virginia Beach 21, Woodside 19

Maury 64, Nansemond River 8

REGION 5B

Varina 27, Highland Springs 21

Manchester 35, Deep Run 18

REGION 5C

Stone Bridge 27, Potomac Falls 6

Woodgrove 33, Briar Woods 21

REGION 5D

Mountain View 35, William Fleming 0

No. 3 Patrick Henry (7-4) at No. 2 North Stafford (7-4), Saturday, 2 p.m.

REGION 4A

Lake Taylor 21, Warwick 14

Churchland 27, King’s Fork 8

REGION 4B

Patrick Henry-Ashland 16, Louisa Co. 15

Dinwiddie 25, Eastern View 17

REGION 4C

Broad Run 28, Loudoun Valley 14

Tuscarora 53, Liberty-Bealeton 22

REGION 4D

Salem 48, George Washington 21

E.C. Glass 27, Pulaski County 10

REGION 3A

No. 5 I.C. Norcom (7-4) at No. 1 Hopewell (11-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Phoebus 41, York 18

REGION 3B

Goochland 56, Skyline 22

James Monroe 34, Brentsville 7

REGION 3C

No. 4 Liberty Christian (8-3) at No. 1 Heritage (10-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Spotswood 42, Rockbridge County 0

REGION 3D

Lord Botetourt 33, Hidden Valley 13

Northside 27, Magna Vista 6

REGION 2A

Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 44, Greensville Co. 18

King William 46, Poquoson 20

REGION 2B

Stuarts Draft 28, Strasburg 14

East Rockingham 41, Buckingham Co. 17

REGION 2C

Appomattox County 21, Glenvar 0

Gretna 48, Radford 20

REGION 2D

Central-Wise 14, Ridgeview 7

Graham 48, Union 7

REGION 1A

Essex 14, Washington & Lee 2

Rappahannock 32, West Point 22

REGION 1B

Riverheads 59, Franklin 6

Sussex Central 54, Altavista 28

REGION 1C

Galax 56, Auburn 14

George Wythe 56, Narrows 28

REGION 1D

PH-Glade Spring 29, Holston 6

No. 3 Chilhowie (9-2) at No. 2 J.I. Burton (9-2), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Tags

Load comments