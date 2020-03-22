Ducks on Yellow Mountain Road

Rescue ducks Thelma and Louise hangout on Saturday at their home spring-fed pond owned by Jim and Dee Rivers on Yellow Mountain Road in Roanoke County.

 STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times

Rescue ducks Thelma and Louise hangout on Saturday at their home spring-fed pond owned by Jim and Dee Rivers on Yellow Mountain Road in Roanoke County.

Tags

Load comments