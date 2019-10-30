Don’t let the spookiest day of the year turn into a truly frightening scenario. On Halloween night, neighborhoods will be full of trick-or-treating children who may be thinking more about their next candy stop than about the car traffic around them. All of us can help prevent accidents by staying alert, whether we’re on the candy trail or behind the wheel.
Safe Kids Worldwide and the National Safety Council offer these safety tips for trick-or-treaters, their parents and the motoring public. For more information, visit safekids.org or nsc.org.
Walking at night
- Travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with friends.
- Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.
- Put electronic devices down; keep heads up; and walk, don’t run, across the street.
- Children younger than 12 should be accompanied by a responsible adult.
- Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
- Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalk. Never cross between parked cars.
- Watch for cars that are turning or backing up.
- Tell children not to eat any treats until they return home.
- Never enter a stranger’s home or car.
- For older children unaccompanied by an adult, parents should plan and review an acceptable route beforehand and agree on a time to return home.
Costumes
- Choose costumes with light colors if possible.
- Avoid masks, which can obstruct vision.
- Carry glow sticks or flashlights to increase visibility. Reflective tape or stickers can be added to costumes and bags, as well.
- Make sure your costume fits well to prevent trips and falls.
- Use nontoxic Halloween makeup. Always test it in a small area before applying broadly. Remove all makeup before going to bed to prevent skin irritation.
Safe driving
- Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.
- Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.
- Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.
- Get rid of any distractions — like your phone — in your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.
- Turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.
- Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Be especially alert for kids during those hours.
- Discourage inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.
