THURSDAY

11th Annual “Pretty in Pink” Downtown Blacksburg Fundraiser

All-day event in downtown Blacksburg supports Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation. Restaurants and shops participate with fundraising efforts. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Various locations, downtown Blacksburg. Prices vary. 951-0454.

FRIDAY>>>SUNDAY

2019 Anthem Go Outside Festival

The ninth annual Go Outside Festival showcases more than 150 outdoor activities, which include outdoor rock climbing walls for children and adults, running and cycling races, log rolling and much more. Also includes daily concerts. See Wednesday’s Roanoke Times for a preview of musical artists. Full schedules available at www.roanokegofest.com. 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; all day Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. River’s Edge Sports Complex South, 302 Wiley Dr S.W., Roanoke. Free. 835-3191.

SATURDAY>>>SUNDAY

Franklin County Artisan Studio & Harvest Tour

Features more than 20 local artists exhibiting their work at two locations: Essig Recreation Center and Carter’s Fine Jewelers. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday; noon to 4 p.m., Sunday. 295 Technology Drive and 400 Old Franklin Tnpk., Rocky Mount. Free. 540-483-2850.

SATURDAY

Salem VA Medical Center 85th Anniversary

Salem VA Medical Center will celebrate 85 years of delivering health care to veterans. The event is open to the public and includes a free concert by country artist Rockie Lynne. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Salem VA Medical Center, 1970 Roanoke Blvd., Salem. Free. 855-3460.

TUESDAY

SPAYghetti Fundraiser for Roanoke Valley SPCA

Each ticket includes spaghetti with marinara sauce, bread, salad and a beverage. Meals are served eat-in or for takeout. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Huntington Blvd. N.E., Roanoke. $9. 339-9513.

Tags

Load comments