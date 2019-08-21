Thursday
Young at Art
Museum instructor Ana Morales shows ways to introduce art to pre-school age children. For families with children ages 2-5. Children must be accompanied by parent or guardian. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke. $5. 342-5760.
Friday
So Long To Summer Fest
Roanoke’s Kirk Family YMCA marks the end of summer with an outdoor bash that’s open to the public and includes a family splash zone, food trucks, Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts, Blue Cow Ice Cream Co., music, fitness demonstrations, strength competitions, bounce house, vendors, watermelon and other remnants of summer. 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free. 5th St. and Luck Ave.