SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival
Pumpkins, gourds, a corn maze and other autumn attractions on hand. Activities include a kids’ zip line, hatchet throwing, horseback trail rides, music and more. Beer and wine are available for purchase. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday. Sinkland Farms, 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg. $10 adults, children under 2 are free. 382-4647
TUESDAY
Salem Family YMCA Fall Festival
Crafts, games, a petting zoo, an outdoor movie, a glow-in-the-dark pumpkin patch, face painting, a hayride and more. Costumes encouraged. 6 to 8 p.m. Salem Family YMCA, 1126 Kime Lane, Salem. Free. 387-9622.
