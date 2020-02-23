Roanoke prepared food and beverages taxes collected November 2018-19 2 $1,395,713 1.5 1 0.5 0 N D J F M A M J J A S O N SOURCE: Roanoke City Finance Department The Roanoke Times The city of Roanoke collected almost $1.4 million in meals tax in November, an increase of 1.2% from a year earlier.

