Thursday

Christiansburg Farmers’ Market

Thursday evenings from now through October.

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Hickok Street, Hickok Street, Christiansburg

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 382-6128

Catawba Valley Farmers Market

Thursday evenings.

When: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Catawba Community Center, 4965 Catawba Creek Road, Catawba

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 540-864-5913

Friday

Yoga for the People

Bring your own mat.

When: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 588-8558

Saturday

First Saturday Birding and Nature Walks

The New River Valley Bird Club holds a birding walk during peak migration season. Wear sturdy shoes for a 1 1/2-mile walk along Deerfield Trail.

When: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Deerfield Trail, 1200 Deerfield Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 951-7692

8th Annual Fall Holiday Craft & Vendor Show

Crafters, party consultants, bake sales, refreshments, door prizes and raffles are part of the fair that supports Holy Spirit Catholic Church’s youth ministry.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 355 Independence Blvd., Christiansburg

Cost: Free to attend.

Contact: tmattox845@verizon.net

Floyd Farmers Market

Produce, food and crafts for sale Saturday mornings.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Floyd Community Pavilion, 203 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 540-835-4732

Community Table

Nonprofit ministry which organizes, cooks and serves hot meals free of charge to anyone who wants to come and eat.

When: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Unity Christian Church, 400 Tyler Ave., Radford.

Cost: Free

Contact: 639-3696

High Bridge Bike Tour

Cyclists can take a late summer bike ride along the 31-mile High Bridge State Park trail. This ride rolls over the 2,400-foot-long, 125-foot-high historic bridge. Participants should bring snacks and water for the entire day. A lunch stop will be made in Farmville. Leadership and all transportation provided.

When: 8 a.m. to -6 p.m.

Where: Meet at Public Works, 1802 Courtland Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $30

Contact: 853-2236

Vultures!

A naturalist and an educator from the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center will introduce visitors to a live black vulture.

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Explore Park, Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 115

Cost: $5

Contact: 387-6078

Sunday

Blue Ridge Orchid Society “Miniature Vandaceous Orchids’

Peter Breed from Orchid Classics near Norfolk will present a program on small orchids that are easy to grow on a sunny windowsill or under lights.

When: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m

Where: Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs, 3640 Colonial Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 774-9021

Roanoke Homeless Makeover

Roanoke hair and make-up stylists will give free haircuts and make-up to homeless people. Donations of shampoo, towels, combs, gently used shoes and clothes and other hygiene items are welcome.

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

Where: The Cafe, 1707 Cove Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 397-6307

Monday

Yoga at St. John’s Episcopal Church

Wendi Wagner of Uttara Yoga Studio teaches weekly yoga classes.

When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: St John’s Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $8

Contact: 343-9341

Yoga at the Taubman

Bring your own yoga mat.

When: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $7 members, $10 non-members

Contact: 588-8558

Yoga for the People

See Friday’s listing.

When: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Main Library, 706 S Jefferson St., Roanoke

Tuesday

Candidates Forum

Members of the public are invited to meet New River Valley candidates for the Virginia General Assembly during a question-and-answer session moderated by Bill Flattery, CEO of Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Radford High School Auditorium, 50 Dalton Drive, Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: bethanymott@abcsnrv.org

Yoga for the People

See Friday’s listing.

Springhouse Community School Open House

The open house includes walking tours and live musical performance with Lobo Marino, an experimental folk duo that draws from a rich palette of international and folk influences.

When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Springhouse Community School, 144 Silver Maple Lane, Pilot

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-745-4673

Relay For Life of Montgomery County Meeting

The meeting plans the fundraiser for the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Hubble Lighting Main Office, 2000 Electric Way, Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: aprille.kelly@cancer.org

Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga

Practice yoga on a paddleboard at Carvins Cove. All equipment and leadership provided. Participants must be able to swim.

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Meet at Carvins Cove Boat docks

Cost: $35

Contact: 853-2236

Wednesday

Blacksburg Farmers Market

Vegetables, free-range meat, farm-fresh eggs, cut flowers, and more.

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Farmers Market, 100 Draper Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: bbfarmersmarket@gmail.com

