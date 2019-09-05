Thursday
Christiansburg Farmers’ Market
Thursday evenings from now through October.
When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Hickok Street, Hickok Street, Christiansburg
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 382-6128
Catawba Valley Farmers Market
Thursday evenings.
When: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Catawba Community Center, 4965 Catawba Creek Road, Catawba
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 540-864-5913
Friday
Yoga for the People
Bring your own mat.
When: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 588-8558
Saturday
First Saturday Birding and Nature Walks
The New River Valley Bird Club holds a birding walk during peak migration season. Wear sturdy shoes for a 1 1/2-mile walk along Deerfield Trail.
When: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Where: Deerfield Trail, 1200 Deerfield Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 951-7692
8th Annual Fall Holiday Craft & Vendor Show
Crafters, party consultants, bake sales, refreshments, door prizes and raffles are part of the fair that supports Holy Spirit Catholic Church’s youth ministry.
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 355 Independence Blvd., Christiansburg
Cost: Free to attend.
Contact: tmattox845@verizon.net
Floyd Farmers Market
Produce, food and crafts for sale Saturday mornings.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Floyd Community Pavilion, 203 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 540-835-4732
Community Table
Nonprofit ministry which organizes, cooks and serves hot meals free of charge to anyone who wants to come and eat.
When: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Unity Christian Church, 400 Tyler Ave., Radford.
Cost: Free
Contact: 639-3696
High Bridge Bike Tour
Cyclists can take a late summer bike ride along the 31-mile High Bridge State Park trail. This ride rolls over the 2,400-foot-long, 125-foot-high historic bridge. Participants should bring snacks and water for the entire day. A lunch stop will be made in Farmville. Leadership and all transportation provided.
When: 8 a.m. to -6 p.m.
Where: Meet at Public Works, 1802 Courtland Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $30
Contact: 853-2236
Vultures!
A naturalist and an educator from the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center will introduce visitors to a live black vulture.
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Explore Park, Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 115
Cost: $5
Contact: 387-6078
Sunday
Blue Ridge Orchid Society “Miniature Vandaceous Orchids’
Peter Breed from Orchid Classics near Norfolk will present a program on small orchids that are easy to grow on a sunny windowsill or under lights.
When: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m
Where: Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs, 3640 Colonial Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 774-9021
Roanoke Homeless Makeover
Roanoke hair and make-up stylists will give free haircuts and make-up to homeless people. Donations of shampoo, towels, combs, gently used shoes and clothes and other hygiene items are welcome.
When: Noon to 6 p.m.
Where: The Cafe, 1707 Cove Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 397-6307
Monday
Yoga at St. John’s Episcopal Church
Wendi Wagner of Uttara Yoga Studio teaches weekly yoga classes.
When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where: St John’s Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $8
Contact: 343-9341
Yoga at the Taubman
Bring your own yoga mat.
When: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $7 members, $10 non-members
Contact: 588-8558
Yoga for the People
See Friday’s listing.
When: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Main Library, 706 S Jefferson St., Roanoke
Tuesday
Candidates Forum
Members of the public are invited to meet New River Valley candidates for the Virginia General Assembly during a question-and-answer session moderated by Bill Flattery, CEO of Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Radford High School Auditorium, 50 Dalton Drive, Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: bethanymott@abcsnrv.org
Yoga for the People
See Friday’s listing.
Springhouse Community School Open House
The open house includes walking tours and live musical performance with Lobo Marino, an experimental folk duo that draws from a rich palette of international and folk influences.
When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Springhouse Community School, 144 Silver Maple Lane, Pilot
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-745-4673
Relay For Life of Montgomery County Meeting
The meeting plans the fundraiser for the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Hubble Lighting Main Office, 2000 Electric Way, Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: aprille.kelly@cancer.org
Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga
Practice yoga on a paddleboard at Carvins Cove. All equipment and leadership provided. Participants must be able to swim.
When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Meet at Carvins Cove Boat docks
Cost: $35
Contact: 853-2236
Wednesday
Blacksburg Farmers Market
Vegetables, free-range meat, farm-fresh eggs, cut flowers, and more.
When: Noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Farmers Market, 100 Draper Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: bbfarmersmarket@gmail.com
