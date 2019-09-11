Thursday

Coffee and Conversation

Join Good Samaritan Hospice’s bereavement coordinator for time to connect with others who have experienced a loss.

When: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Drive, Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 381-3171

Christiansburg Farmers’ Market

Thursday evenings through October.

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Hickok St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 382-6128

Catawba Valley Farmers Market

Thursday evenings.

When: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Catawba Community Center, 4965 Catawba Creek Road, Catawba

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 864-5913

TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a national nonprofit weight loss support group.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg United Methodist Church Annex, 203 Roanoke St., Blacksburg

Cost: $32 per year

Contact: songbird0329@yahoo.com

Tai Chi for Health and Wellness

Nine-to-10-week course.

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: Varies

Contact: 632-2323

Hoot and Holler

“Back to School” features school-related stories from eight storytellers. Bring your own chair if you’re getting tickets at the door.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Sweet Donkey, 2108 Broadway Ave S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $7

Contact: 491-0004

Friday

Friday Night Yoga

A 75-minute all-levels yoga class is followed by wine tasting and light bites.

When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: AmRhein’s Wine Cellars, 9243 Patterson Drive, Bent Mountain

Cost: $20

Contact: 929-4632

Friends of IANDS, Roanoke

International Association of Near Death Studies is a support group for those who have had a near-death experience.

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Valley Community Church, 5000 Carriage Drive, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 774-2704

Yoga for the People

Bring your own mat.

When: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 588-8558

Taize Service

Candlelit Taize service includes readings to examine actions toward community, silent meditation and simple, repetitive songs with instruments and song leaders.

When: 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren, 902 Heather Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: goldie.com@comcast.net

Community Meal

This secular event is open to the public.

When: 12:05 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Well, 670 Tom’s Creek Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 951-1000

Chow Down Downtown Food Truck Rodeo

Popular food trucks from the New River and Roanoke valleys, Charlottesville, Lynchburg and beyond will participate.

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: West Main Street, Christiansburg

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: info@downtownchristiansburg.org

Saturday

Floyd Farmers Market

Fresh produce, meats, breads, flowers and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Floyd Community Pavilion, 203 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 540-835-4732

Smith Mountain Lake Walk to End Poverty

Walkers, runners, individuals and teams are welcome during 5-kilometer and 10k run/walks. All proceeds will support Lake Christian Ministries’ programs.

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Smith Mountain State Park, 1235 State Park Road, Huddleston

Cost: $5-$10

Contact: 540-297-3214

Harvest With The Dogs

Learn about the grape harvest, use vine clippers and “grape lug” during a 45-minute session. Participants are invited to participate in a traditional grape stomp.

When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Where: Chateau Morrisette Restaurant, 291 Winery Road, Floyd

Cost: $75

Contact: 540-593-2865

Henry Street Heritage Festival

The 30th annual festival celebrates Roanoke’s African American heritage with performances by Dru Hill, Vivian Green, gospel singers and other groups.

When: Noon to 9 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park

Cost: $25 advance, $30 at the gate

Contact: 224-1200

Energy Healing Expo

Information will be available about types of energy and holistic healing available in the Roanoke Valley, which include tarot cards, acupuncture, meditation through virtual reality and more.

When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Unity of Roanoke Valley, 3300 Green Ridge Road, Roanoke

Cost: $20

Contact: 714-496-7623

Muse Ballfield Music Festival and Car Show

Music, food, car show, food trucks, motorcycle ride, silent auctions and more benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Virginia.

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Muse Ball Field, 365 Muse Field Road, Rocky Mount

Cost: $5

Contact: 540-404-2243

Mount Tabor Ruritan Fish Fry

All-you-can-eat fish, fries, slaw, homemade desserts and beverage. Event is a fundraiser for the Ruritan Club’s community service projects and scholarships. Simple Gifts of the Blue Ridge will perform.

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Slusser’s Chapel Church Of God, 1543 Mount Tabor Road, Blacksburg

Cost: $8 adults, $4 children, free for under 3

Contact: 449-6178

NRV Dachshund Walk

The New River Valley Dachshund Group hosts a walk to collect donations for Chapman’s Dachshund Rescue, which lost its facility in a fire.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Bisset Park, Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: jade.ritterbusch@gmail.com

Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department’s Chinese Auction

The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department needs donations to support its annual fundraising auction. The event includes a dinner and auction.

When: 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Where: Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department, 25 Vine St., Fincastle

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 473-2142

Community Table

Volunteers organize, cook and serve hot meals free of charge to anyone who wants to eat.

When: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Unity Christian Church, 400 Tyler Ave., Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: 639-369

Sunday

Huckleberry Cafe Brunch at Warm Hearth Village Center

Two seatings available. Registrations encouraged.

When: 10:30 a.m.and 12:30 p.m.

Where: Warm Hearth Village Center, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: $15.25

Contact: 443-3800

Harvest With The Dogs

See Saturday’s listing.

When: 1 p.m.

Monday

Coffee and Conversation

Join a bereavement counselor for a cup of coffee and a pastry made by Good Samaritan volunteers.

When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Good Samaritan Hospice Office, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 776-0198

Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs: “Up to Date Designs”

The council presents a program by floral designers and seasoned garden clubbers, Nancy Goodman, Rita Leiser and Brenda McManaway.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs, 3640 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 343-4519

Yoga at St. John’s Episcopal Church

Wendi Wagner of Uttara Yoga Studio teaches weekly yoga classes.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $8

Contact: 343-9341

Living with Loss Support Group

A structured group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one and who seek support and education about grief and loss.

When: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Drive, Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 381-3171

Support Group for Persons With Mental Illness

NAMI NRV invites anyone living with mental illness to be part of this important step on the road to wellness.

When: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 585-1627

Yoga at the Taubman

Bring your own yoga mat.

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave, S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $7 member, $10 non-members

Contact: 588-8558

Yoga for the People

Bring your own mat.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Main Library, S. Jefferson St, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 588-8558

Tuesday

Kentland Farm Beef and Forage Day

This event highlights current research projects at Kentland Farm, plus workshops related to fence building, grazing season, forest to pasture conversion, industrial hemp and more.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Kentland Farm, 5250 Whitethorne Road, Blacksburg

Cost: $10

Contact: paulette@vt.edu

Let’s Get Ready for the 2020 Census

AARP Blacksburg features Ron Brown, Partnership Coordinator in the U.S. Census Bureau’s Philadelphia Regional Office, as part of an outreach program.

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: AARP, Blacksburg Community Center, 725 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 230-8010

Mountain View Humane’s Spay-ghetti NRV

Spaghetti dinner provided by Olive Garden benefits Mountain View Humane. The event includes bake sale and raffle.

When: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Christiansburg Presbyterian Church, 107 W. Main St., Christiansburg

Cost: $10

Contact: 382-0222

The Comedy Lab

Aspiring humorists can work on their act in front of an audience.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Shishka, 122 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke.

Cost: Free

Contact: 400-0712

Wednesday

Blacksburg Farmers Market

Wednesday afternoons year-round.

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Farmers Market, 100 Draper Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: bbfarmersmarket@gmail.com

Sunset Kayak Excursion

Learn kayaking basics at Carvins Cove.

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Carvins Cove boat docks

Cost: $25

Contact: 853-2236

Rally SWVA Kickoff

University of Virginia-Wise, Virginia Tourism Corporation and other groups work with town officials and volunteers to plan for a $3,000 grant.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Great Road on Main, Celtic Hall, 100 W. Main St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: info@downtownchristiansburg.org

Support Group for Friends and Family of Persons With Mental Illness

See Monday’s listing.

