Thursday
Coffee and Conversation
Join Good Samaritan Hospice’s bereavement coordinator for time to connect with others who have experienced a loss.
When: 11 a.m. to noon
Where: Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Drive, Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 381-3171
Christiansburg Farmers’ Market
Thursday evenings through October.
When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Hickok St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 382-6128
Catawba Valley Farmers Market
Thursday evenings.
When: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Catawba Community Center, 4965 Catawba Creek Road, Catawba
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 864-5913
TOPS Meeting
Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a national nonprofit weight loss support group.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg United Methodist Church Annex, 203 Roanoke St., Blacksburg
Cost: $32 per year
Contact: songbird0329@yahoo.com
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
Nine-to-10-week course.
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: Varies
Contact: 632-2323
Hoot and Holler
“Back to School” features school-related stories from eight storytellers. Bring your own chair if you’re getting tickets at the door.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Sweet Donkey, 2108 Broadway Ave S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $7
Contact: 491-0004
Friday
Friday Night Yoga
A 75-minute all-levels yoga class is followed by wine tasting and light bites.
When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: AmRhein’s Wine Cellars, 9243 Patterson Drive, Bent Mountain
Cost: $20
Contact: 929-4632
Friends of IANDS, Roanoke
International Association of Near Death Studies is a support group for those who have had a near-death experience.
When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Valley Community Church, 5000 Carriage Drive, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 774-2704
Yoga for the People
Bring your own mat.
When: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 588-8558
Taize Service
Candlelit Taize service includes readings to examine actions toward community, silent meditation and simple, repetitive songs with instruments and song leaders.
When: 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren, 902 Heather Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: goldie.com@comcast.net
Community Meal
This secular event is open to the public.
When: 12:05 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Well, 670 Tom’s Creek Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 951-1000
Chow Down Downtown Food Truck Rodeo
Popular food trucks from the New River and Roanoke valleys, Charlottesville, Lynchburg and beyond will participate.
When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: West Main Street, Christiansburg
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: info@downtownchristiansburg.org
Saturday
Floyd Farmers Market
Fresh produce, meats, breads, flowers and more.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Floyd Community Pavilion, 203 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 540-835-4732
Smith Mountain Lake Walk to End Poverty
Walkers, runners, individuals and teams are welcome during 5-kilometer and 10k run/walks. All proceeds will support Lake Christian Ministries’ programs.
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Smith Mountain State Park, 1235 State Park Road, Huddleston
Cost: $5-$10
Contact: 540-297-3214
Harvest With The Dogs
Learn about the grape harvest, use vine clippers and “grape lug” during a 45-minute session. Participants are invited to participate in a traditional grape stomp.
When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Where: Chateau Morrisette Restaurant, 291 Winery Road, Floyd
Cost: $75
Contact: 540-593-2865
Henry Street Heritage Festival
The 30th annual festival celebrates Roanoke’s African American heritage with performances by Dru Hill, Vivian Green, gospel singers and other groups.
When: Noon to 9 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park
Cost: $25 advance, $30 at the gate
Contact: 224-1200
Energy Healing Expo
Information will be available about types of energy and holistic healing available in the Roanoke Valley, which include tarot cards, acupuncture, meditation through virtual reality and more.
When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Unity of Roanoke Valley, 3300 Green Ridge Road, Roanoke
Cost: $20
Contact: 714-496-7623
Muse Ballfield Music Festival and Car Show
Music, food, car show, food trucks, motorcycle ride, silent auctions and more benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Virginia.
When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Muse Ball Field, 365 Muse Field Road, Rocky Mount
Cost: $5
Contact: 540-404-2243
Mount Tabor Ruritan Fish Fry
All-you-can-eat fish, fries, slaw, homemade desserts and beverage. Event is a fundraiser for the Ruritan Club’s community service projects and scholarships. Simple Gifts of the Blue Ridge will perform.
When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Slusser’s Chapel Church Of God, 1543 Mount Tabor Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $8 adults, $4 children, free for under 3
Contact: 449-6178
NRV Dachshund Walk
The New River Valley Dachshund Group hosts a walk to collect donations for Chapman’s Dachshund Rescue, which lost its facility in a fire.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Bisset Park, Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: jade.ritterbusch@gmail.com
Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department’s Chinese Auction
The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department needs donations to support its annual fundraising auction. The event includes a dinner and auction.
When: 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Where: Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department, 25 Vine St., Fincastle
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 473-2142
Community Table
Volunteers organize, cook and serve hot meals free of charge to anyone who wants to eat.
When: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Unity Christian Church, 400 Tyler Ave., Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: 639-369
Sunday
Huckleberry Cafe Brunch at Warm Hearth Village Center
Two seatings available. Registrations encouraged.
When: 10:30 a.m.and 12:30 p.m.
Where: Warm Hearth Village Center, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: $15.25
Contact: 443-3800
Harvest With The Dogs
See Saturday’s listing.
When: 1 p.m.
Monday
Coffee and Conversation
Join a bereavement counselor for a cup of coffee and a pastry made by Good Samaritan volunteers.
When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where: Good Samaritan Hospice Office, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 776-0198
Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs: “Up to Date Designs”
The council presents a program by floral designers and seasoned garden clubbers, Nancy Goodman, Rita Leiser and Brenda McManaway.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs, 3640 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 343-4519
Yoga at St. John’s Episcopal Church
Wendi Wagner of Uttara Yoga Studio teaches weekly yoga classes.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $8
Contact: 343-9341
Living with Loss Support Group
A structured group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one and who seek support and education about grief and loss.
When: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Drive, Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 381-3171
Support Group for Persons With Mental Illness
NAMI NRV invites anyone living with mental illness to be part of this important step on the road to wellness.
When: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 585-1627
Yoga at the Taubman
Bring your own yoga mat.
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave, S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $7 member, $10 non-members
Contact: 588-8558
Yoga for the People
Bring your own mat.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Main Library, S. Jefferson St, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 588-8558
Tuesday
Kentland Farm Beef and Forage Day
This event highlights current research projects at Kentland Farm, plus workshops related to fence building, grazing season, forest to pasture conversion, industrial hemp and more.
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Kentland Farm, 5250 Whitethorne Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $10
Contact: paulette@vt.edu
Let’s Get Ready for the 2020 Census
AARP Blacksburg features Ron Brown, Partnership Coordinator in the U.S. Census Bureau’s Philadelphia Regional Office, as part of an outreach program.
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: AARP, Blacksburg Community Center, 725 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 230-8010
Mountain View Humane’s Spay-ghetti NRV
Spaghetti dinner provided by Olive Garden benefits Mountain View Humane. The event includes bake sale and raffle.
When: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Christiansburg Presbyterian Church, 107 W. Main St., Christiansburg
Cost: $10
Contact: 382-0222
The Comedy Lab
Aspiring humorists can work on their act in front of an audience.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Shishka, 122 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke.
Cost: Free
Contact: 400-0712
Wednesday
Blacksburg Farmers Market
Wednesday afternoons year-round.
When: Noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Farmers Market, 100 Draper Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: bbfarmersmarket@gmail.com
Sunset Kayak Excursion
Learn kayaking basics at Carvins Cove.
When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Carvins Cove boat docks
Cost: $25
Contact: 853-2236
Rally SWVA Kickoff
University of Virginia-Wise, Virginia Tourism Corporation and other groups work with town officials and volunteers to plan for a $3,000 grant.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Great Road on Main, Celtic Hall, 100 W. Main St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: info@downtownchristiansburg.org
Support Group for Friends and Family of Persons With Mental Illness
See Monday’s listing.
