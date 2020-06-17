Paddle-up concert at Claytor Lake

The Claytor Lake marina has held several live music events since May, when Phase 1 of reopening allowed outdoor dining to resume. But the Rock House Marina's paddle-up concert last Thursday was by far the largest, said organizer Michael Valach. Check out some of the fun at roanoke.com/gallery.

