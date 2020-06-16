A story in the June 13 paper about Radford University’s finances misstated the role of state funding in the school’s budget. An estimated drop in state funding from $9.2 million to $1.1 million reflects a planned increase in the state’s contributions across two fiscal years, not one. State money to the university’s general fund is roughly $70 million each fiscal year, for the current fiscal year and for the upcoming fiscal year.
