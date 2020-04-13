The Virginia Tech Women’s Club recently awarded $30,000 in scholarships to 12 outstanding Virginia Tech undergraduates. Once again, VTWC was the largest scholarship donor from the Community Foundation of the New River Valley.
Though the April VTWC Scholarship Luncheon is cancelled due to COVID-19, the club congratulates and celebrates the incredible successes of these students.
The VTWC scholarship winners are Gwyneth Scholer, Summer Carlsen, Courtney Phillips, Jett Hooker, Leah Glisson, Cosette Geesey, Delaney Sneed, Reagan Sneed, Camden Osborne, Paulina Hall, Breana Lytton and Kathryn Stefano.
The VTWC, together with the CFNRV, will award certificates of recognition to the recipients.
The $2,500 VTWC scholarships are based on academic excellence, service to the community and financial need. Funding for the scholarships comes from the generosity of the VTWC members. Since 1973, VTWC has raised $160,550 and awarded 119 scholarships to deserving women at Virginia Tech.
Diane Hoover, June Stubbs and Jean Smoot, co-chairwomen of the VTWC Ways and Means Committee, fundraised for the VTWC Scholarship Fund all year, and were excited to award a record number of scholarships for the club. Hoover found that “the generosity of our members is amazing. This charitable group of VTWC ladies loves supporting women at Virginia Tech and it shows with the continued success of our VTWC Scholarship Fund.”
The mission of the VTWC is to expand the intellectual and social horizons of members, provide scholarships to women at Virginia Tech, and promote the interests of the university. Club members share educational, social and service-related activities. In addition to the scholarship program, VTWC sponsors quarterly club events featuring speakers from the community, an active travel and tours group, and 20 special interest groups ranging from hiking and dining out to Bible study and book clubs. Our monthly “Friday Forums” feature a broad array of lectures on topical issues and are free and open to the public. These forums help connect the VTWC with the NRV community in a fun and informative manner.
VTWC membership is open to all women who support our mission. For further information, or to join the club, please email us at VTWC65@gmail.com, or check out our website at https://www.virginiatechwomensclub.org/home and our Facebook page at /groups/virginiatechwomensclub/.
Submitted by Jennifer Kiwus
