ENERGY
Coal mining firm files for bankruptcy
Foresight Energy filed for bankruptcy with plans to hand ownership to its creditors, becoming the latest coal company to fail as power generators switch to cleaner and cheaper fuels.
The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri is another sign that efforts to stem coal’s decline aren’t working. A wave of U.S. miners have filed for Chapter 11 in recent years, including Murray Energy, which owns a controlling stake in Foresight. Its owner, Robert Murray, is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, who has pledged to save the industry.
Foresight listed between $1 billion to $10 billion in assets and liabilities in the same range in Chapter 11 documents filed with the court. The restructuring plan, which allows the company to stay in business, would cut debt by about $1 billion by swapping $1.33 billion of debt for equity. The plan would leave Foresight with just $225 million in new secured debt, Chief Executive Officer Robert Moore said in a court declaration.
Oman seeking over $1 billion in loans
Oman, the Gulf country most exposed to tumult of the oil-price war, plans to raise more than $1 billion in loans in the first half of this year to bridge its budget deficit, according to people with knowledge of the plans.
The sultanate, which is rated junk by the three major rating companies, is in talks with local and international banks about the borrowing, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. No decision has yet been made, they said.
If oil prices remain low, the government will focus on asset sales and reserves to cover a widening fiscal gap, one of the people said.
transportation
Report: Drugs a factor in more air crashes
WASHINGTON — More than one in four pilots involved in fatal crashes have drugs in their system, and the number is up slightly since researchers first studied the problem.
The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that 28% of pilots who died in crashes between 2013 and 2017 and for whom there were toxicology results were found to have used at least one impairing drug.
— From wire reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.