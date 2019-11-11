CREDIT
Apple Card algorithm results in bias claim
What started with a viral Twitter thread metastasized into a regulatory investigation of Goldman Sach’s credit card practices after a prominent software developer called attention to differences in Apple Card credit lines for male and female customers.
David Heinemeier Hansson, a Danish entrepreneur and developer, said in a series of tweets last week that his wife, Jamie Hansson, was denied a credit line increase for the Apple Card, despite having a higher credit score than him.
“My wife and I filed joint tax returns, live in a community-property state, and have been married for a long time. Yet Apple’s black box algorithm thinks I deserve 20x the credit limit she does,” Hansson tweeted.
Hansson detailed the couple’s efforts to bring up the issue with Apple’s customer service, which resulted in a formal internal complaint. Representatives repeatedly assured the couple there was no discrimination, citing the algorithm that makes Apple Card’s credit assessments. Jamie Hansson’s credit limit was ultimately bumped up to equal his, but he said this failed to address the root of the problem.
Hansson’s tweets attention of Linda Lacewell, superintendent of New York’s State Department of Financial Services, who announced Saturday that her office would investigate the Apple Card algorithm over claims of discrimination.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post..
MARKETS
Stocks slip on trade talk uncertainty
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks mostly fell on Monday as uncertainty continues to hang over U.S.-China trade talks, or at least over investors’ perception of them.
The stock market has been rallying for five weeks in part on optimism that the United States and China are nearing a stopgap deal to calm their dispute. But President Donald Trump said over the weekend that reports about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs were “incorrect,” only two days after a Chinese official said both sides agreed to rollbacks if talks progress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.