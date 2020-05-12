FINANCIAL
Investors cautious as businesses reopen
Stocks are mixed in subdued afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday, as investors wait to see how well the lifting of lockdowns around the world goes.
The S&P 500 and other U.S. indexes were flipping between small gains and losses, following mixed performances in Europe and Asia. Treasury yields were down slightly, but a measure of nervousness in the U.S. stock market also eased to its lowest level in two months.
Governments around the world and in many U.S. states have begun gradually lifting restrictions on businesses, which were meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak but also caused a severe recession. Expectations that growth will resume following the reopenings has helped drive the S&P 500 up about 30% since late March.
Treasurys were some of the first investments to signal the economic devastation coming from the pandemic. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 0.69% from 0.72% late Monday. It tends to fall when investors are downgrading their expectations for the economy and inflation.
AUTO INDUSTRY
Honda loses $276M during 1st quarter
TOKYO — Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. sank deeper into losses for the fiscal quarter that ended in March, as the damage to the industry from the coronavirus outbreak hurt sales and crimped production.
Tokyo-based Honda reported Tuesday a January-March loss of $276 million.
Quarterly sales declined almost 15% to nearly $32 billion. For the fiscal year ended in March, Honda reported a 25% drop in profit at $4.3 billion.
Toyota’s quarterly profits plunge
TOKYO — Toyota Motor Corp. reported Tuesday a sharp plunge in fiscal fourth quarter profit as the global pandemic slammed vehicle sales and halted production at its auto plants.
Japan’s top automaker logged a net profit of $590 million for the quarter ended in March, nose-diving 86% from the same period the year before.
Quarterly sales slipped 8% from a year ago.
Damage from COVID-19 cost Toyota $1.4 billion in operating profit for the latest quarter, offsetting cost cuts, the company said.
