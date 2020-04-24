My dear students - As you go on to take on this not so brave new world we have created, know that I am so proud of you, and teaching you has been an honor. I know you will all go on to make this a better world than we leave it, and remember fondly our time together learning. Even though we won't have a graduation in May, look forward to what the future may hold, and remember that you time as a Byrd caterpillar is over - your new wings are ready. Go get 'em.

