My dear students - As you go on to take on this not so brave new world we have created, know that I am so proud of you, and teaching you has been an honor. I know you will all go on to make this a better world than we leave it, and remember fondly our time together learning. Even though we won't have a graduation in May, look forward to what the future may hold, and remember that you time as a Byrd caterpillar is over - your new wings are ready. Go get 'em.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.