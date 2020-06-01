Radford University will start the upcoming fall semester early this year, with classes finishing before Thanksgiving, according to an email sent to the campus community Monday.
Other details on how the semester will work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic were included as well. The school previously stated it would reopen its campus in August, but that date has been moved up to July 27. Additionally, students will take exams and conclude the fall semester earlier.
“The alternate approach related to early opening will ensure that students and others do not travel over Thanksgiving Break and then return to campus for final exams followed by Winter Commencement,” President Brian Hemphill wrote in the email.
Student will begin moving into campus housing between Aug. 1-11, with classes beginning Aug. 12. Instruction will end Nov. 16 and exams will be finished by Nov. 20. Commencement will be held Saturday, Nov. 21-22, according to the release.
“The early opening was recommended and is being implemented due to public health concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 in late fall. The early opening will provide an opportunity for Radford University to complete required instruction and related activities at an earlier date, while maintaining instructional days and meeting federal requirements, such as the United States Department of Education,” Hemphill wrote.
The majority of classes with 50 or more students will be moved to an online format, although some of those classes “may need to move forward with face-to-face instruction as planned due to faculty resources and/or accreditation requirements,” according to an information guide attached to the president’s email.
It also notes that classrooms, laboratories and work spaces are being reconfigured to meet social distancing guidelines. Faculty are also “encouraged to create a strong online community at the beginning of their courses regardless of the delivery platform” in order to “maximize engagement for all students.”
“For example, a lecture hall that previously accommodated 100 students may be able to seat 42 students, while practicing physical distancing with a revised configuration,” the guide reads.
Large campus events will be modified or canceled, and students will be supplied masks by the university that they’ll be required to wear “while in class, conducting business on campus, and in shared common spaces.”
“Faculty will be provided the option to stand behind a clear barrier at a podium or wear a face covering. The clear barrier is preferred as some students require accommodations for comprehension of material being discussed and/or presented,” according to the university.
Additional precautions include broad-scale testing for faculty and students, enhanced disinfecting practices, the elimination of buffet and self-serving dining options and restricted access for visitors.
“Day visitors will be required to register, and overnight visitors will not be permitted,” according to the university.
More details about the upcoming semester are forthcoming, according to the guide.
Virginia Tech is set to make an announcement on when it will reopen on or around June 8.
