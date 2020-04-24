Hello to all my current and past students! It's gonna be ok. No one has ever experienced anything like this, but because of this time I've come to think of "The Great Pause", Earth's air and water are healing, and we have an opportunity to do things differently from today onward. That's so unique and awesome!
Be creative. Be a helper. Be outside. Be kind to everyone. Be patient. But whatever you do, don't be bored! It's your mind, so explore every part of it. Practice something you don't think you are good at (math, cartwheels, or baking). Invent something, take something apart and put it back together, make meals with your family, exercise every day (now you have all the recess you can use!), and take care of the people around you! I'll be looking forward to seeing all of you soon enough, and share what we've learned.
