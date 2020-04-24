There are many beautiful quotes about how teachers impact the lives of their students. They inspire me because I want to make a positive difference in the world in my own small way. But nothing melts my heart more than the way THEY impact MY life. Every day my first grade students make me smile and laugh, tell me that I am beautiful, give me real hugs, and leave love notes or pictures on my desk. Some days, my students tell me that I am a great singer, call me mom (the greatest honor), and tell me that I am the best teacher in the world. Once in a while, I get the privilege of seeing a previous student all grown up and I know that I have made a difference in at least one life. Thank you students for blessing my life.
