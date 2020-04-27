Dear NMS students,

The library books miss you, and so do I. I miss the noisy halls and the never-ending cycle of visitors to the library. I miss popcorn and the Spring Book Fair. I miss the SCA, and the loud squeals from the girls restroom across the hall. I miss the book tournament and the prizes that sit there unclaimed. And I am so, so sorry that the 8th graders, especially, missed their field trip, breakfast, 8th grade dance, and all the other final moments. And I hope you will come back to see us in the fall because we would love to see you again. Please keep reading. I sent you a new reading challenge for summer. It is a Bookopoly Game, and I would really like to get to throw you a big party as a reward because we all deserve a celebration.

Mrs. Sprouse

