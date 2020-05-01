When we dismissed on that Friday, little did we know

it would be the very last time we would all go.

We would’ve made sure we told everyone goodbye,

given out lots of hugs, as we tried not to cry.

As we sit and reflect on our short year,

these memories we both hold so dear.

We enjoyed our field trip to watch the play,

and eating at CiCi’s made everyone’s day!

We had so much fun playing games at our Christmas party

and eating yogurt parfaits that were healthy and hearty.

We were a little sad that we didn’t get any days off for snow,

but now we’re thankful for the extra time we had to grow.

Ms. Beasley taught Virginia Studies and had math drills,

While I taught science and language art skills.

We hope this time soon passes

because we sure miss our classes!

