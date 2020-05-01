When we dismissed on that Friday, little did we know
it would be the very last time we would all go.
We would’ve made sure we told everyone goodbye,
given out lots of hugs, as we tried not to cry.
As we sit and reflect on our short year,
these memories we both hold so dear.
We enjoyed our field trip to watch the play,
and eating at CiCi’s made everyone’s day!
We had so much fun playing games at our Christmas party
and eating yogurt parfaits that were healthy and hearty.
We were a little sad that we didn’t get any days off for snow,
but now we’re thankful for the extra time we had to grow.
Ms. Beasley taught Virginia Studies and had math drills,
While I taught science and language art skills.
We hope this time soon passes
because we sure miss our classes!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.