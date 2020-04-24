Dear US History students that I miss SO MUCH, our year may have been cut short and I am going through horrible withdraw not seeing each of you, but THESE are the times that you will make a difference. YOU will be compared to the GREATEST GENERATION, who persevered through the Depression and WWII....you all, the upper grades of school, are the ones born in the wake of 9/11 and now enduring this global pandemic. YOU ARE STRONG. YOU CAN DO THIS. I am hugging you from afar and missing EACH of you. Remember: make good decisions, be kind, and WOOHOO life along the way! Stay safe, can't wait to hug you all. YOUR SENIOR YEAR AWAITS! Can't wait to cheer you each step of the way! Much, much love, MRS. SPENCER

