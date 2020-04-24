Hey Celtics, I hope your doing well in this virtual world. It just isn't the same meeting on Zoom. I miss seeing you in class, in the hallways, at lunch and break. I miss you saying bless you to someone who sneezes. I even miss sleepy heads in class, and you getting me off topic when discussing History! We all miss and appreciate your effort. Remember to study hard, play hard and stay safe!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.