Hey Celtics, I hope your doing well in this virtual world. It just isn't the same meeting on Zoom. I miss seeing you in class, in the hallways, at lunch and break. I miss you saying bless you to someone who sneezes. I even miss sleepy heads in class, and you getting me off topic when discussing History! We all miss and appreciate your effort. Remember to study hard, play hard and stay safe!

