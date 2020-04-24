To my Glenvar and Cave Spring students and my Hidden Valley athletes,
I want to write this letter to show my appreciation to each and every one of you. This has been my first year teaching and coaching back in my old school. While clearly it has been a crazy year, the experiences that I have had with you this year will be the foundation of my career and help me to better myself in the profession that I have chosen for my life. So I hope all of you are doing well, I love you all as my students, and thank you for all that you have done this year. I look forward to seeing you this upcoming school year!
Sincerely,
Mr. Munsey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.