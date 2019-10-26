Utah’s entertainment industry marks growth SALT LAKE CITY — A recent report shows Utah has seen considerable growth in its television and film productions since 2015. Statistics from the Utah Film Commission show money spent by TV and film production crews in Utah has more than doubled over that time, totaling about $87 million. Commission Director Virginia Pearce credited the increase to a strategy by state officials to court bigger production companies and promote scouting locations for TV series that provide more jobs and long-term economic investment. Utah’s entertainment boom is part of a national trend where many states with strong production incentive programs are experiencing exponential growth. The state’s production incentive program offers up to a 25% tax credit for in-state productions. The program is considered conservative by industry standards. Tomb of musician’s ancestor repaired BILOXI, Miss. — The tomb of an ancestor to musician Jimmy Buffett is getting a makeover in Biloxi, Mississippi. WLOX-TV reports a restoration expert is finishing a four-inch thick concrete block around the original tomb of St. Cyr Zamour at the Biloxi Cemetery. The tomb was in disrepair. The news station says a University of Southern Mississippi archaeologist removed Zamour’s remains and discovered that Zamour’s wife, Marie-Josephe Ryan, was buried with him. The remains were reburied, and now the restoration is nearing completion. The City of Biloxi contributed $2,000 toward the effort.
NEW YORK — The memoir Prince started but didn’t finish before his 2016 death is ready for his fans to read. And his collaborator, Dan Piepenbring, is telling all on how “The Beautiful Ones” finally came together.
The book, from Spiegel & Grau, goes on sale Tuesday.
Piepenbring said panic, shock and joy swept over him when he was chosen by Prince. They met face-to-face for about 15 hours before the superstar’s death from an accidental drug overdose.
Prince had written just 28 pages, leaving Piepenbring searching for a way to complete the book. He found it at Prince’s Paisley Park, using photos and other artifacts from the icon’s childhood and early career.
In the book, Prince looks back on how conflicts between his parents played out in his life.
