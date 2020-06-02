PROTESTS
State files complaint against city’s police
MINNEAPOLIS — The state of Minnesota filed a human rights complaint Tuesday against the Minneapolis Police Department in the death of George Floyd by an officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.
Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday the investigation into the police department’s policies, procedures and practices over the past 10 years will determine if the force has engaged in systemic discrimination toward people of color.
The FBI is also investigating whether police willfully deprived Floyd of his civil rights.
Officers involved in arrest face charges
ATLANTA — Six Atlanta police officers face various assault, weapon use and property damage charges after a dramatic video showed authorities pulling two young people from a car and shooting them with stun guns while they were stuck in traffic caused by protests over George Floyd’s death, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
The Saturday night incident first gained attention from video online and on local news. Throughout, the couple can be heard screaming and asking officers what is happening.
Two of the officers were fired Sunday after Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and police Chief Erika Shields determined from body camera footage that they had used excessive force.
WALL STREET
Market closes higher for third straight day
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street for the third day in a row, continuing a stretch of gains for the market.
The latest gains, which followed a rally in global stocks, were driven by optimism that the global economy will begin to recover as governments gradually allow businesses that were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak to reopen.
So far, Wall Street’s momentum has not been derailed by the wave of daily unrest across the U.S. that began last week.
Energy stocks far outpaced the rest of the market as the price of crude oil rose again. Bond yields rose, another sign that pessimism is ebbing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.