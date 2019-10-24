Thursday
DMV2Go
Multiple DMV services available.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Varies
Contact: 375-3004
Dr Pepper Day in Downtown Roanoke
Celebrate the Roanoke-made soda pop that once had a slogan to “enjoy life more, drink Dr Pepper at 10, 2 and 4.”
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Roanoke City Market
Cost: Free
Contact: 344-1452
Advanced Energy Healing Exploration with Takara
Native American and earth-based spirituality healing techniques taught.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: West Salem Holistic Healing Center, 2800 W. Main St., Salem
Cost: $22
Contact: 639-1633
Christiansburg Farmers Market
Local produce and goods.
When: 3 to 7 p.m.
Where: Hickok Street, Christiansburg
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 382-6128
TOPS Meeting
Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a national nonprofit weight loss support group.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg United Methodist Church Annex, 203 Roanoke St., Blacksburg
Cost: $32 dues
Contact: songbird0329@yahoo.com
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in 9-to-10 week series.
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: Varies
Contact: 632-2323
Roanoke Toastmasters Open House
Toastmasters invites people who want to become more confident and comfortable speaking in front of others or in leadership roles. Guests will have an opportunity to participate but are not obligated to speak or fill a role.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Church of the Holy Spirit, Room 237, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 354-2181
NRV Recovery Dharma
Addiction support group uses Buddhist practices and principles of meditation, self-inquiry, wisdom and compassion.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: nrvrecoverydharma@gmail.com
Friday
Yoga for the People
Bring your own yoga mat.
When: 7:30 a.m.
Where: Roanoke Main Library, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 588-8558
NRV Habitat for Humanity Wall Raising Event
Volunteers are needed for two shifts for a construction project. Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. A second wall-raising will take place Nov. 2.
When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Where: Church Street Project, 701 Church St. S.E., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: bohn@habitatnrv.org
Community Meal
A secular meal is free to the public.
When: 12:05 p.m.
Where: The Well, 670 Tom’s Creek Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 951-1000
Lexington Ghost Tour
Two candlelight walks through the streets of Lexington reveal ghost stories, including tales from an old historical building supposedly still occupied by a ghost.
When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Where: 106 E. Washington St., Lexington
Cost: $7-$15
Contact: 460-4346
Saturday
United Daughters of the Confederacy meeting
Hamilton Wade 949 chapter invites any woman with Confederate ancestry to attend.
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Golden Corral, 2580 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg
Cost: Membership dues
Contact: 392-5806
Sons of Norway Monthly Meeting
The Blafjell Lodge 3-646 Sons of Norway invite anyone of Nordic descent (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland) or those interested in heritage and culture of Nordic countries.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 380-2926
Boating Safety Course
The course for operators of boats and personal watercrafts is taught by the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 83 and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Materials and instruction are free. Bring a pencil, highlighter and lunch. Pre-registration is required at https://register-ed.com/events/view/141920.
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Montgomery County Government Center, 755 Roanoke St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 494-3569
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival
Large pumpkin festival includes corn maze, pumpkin patch, farm animals, local musicians, beer and wine and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Sinkland Farms, 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg
Cost: $10 adults, children younger than 2 are free
Contact: 382-4647
Repair Cafe
People can bring up to three items that need repair, and volunteers will help to evaluate and fix them. Services available will include sewing, tool and knife sharpening, small appliance and electronics repair, house plant advice and some furniture fixes. Includes tours of the new Tool Bank, a tool-lending library that the NRV Timebank and Habitat for Humanity will open this fall.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1675 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 381-1155
Floyd Farmers Market
Fresh produce and local goods.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Floyd Community Pavilion, 203 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 835-4732
Author Event: Nelson Harris
Local author and historian Nelson Harris will sign his various books about local history.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Barnes & Noble, Tanglewood, 4478 Electric Road S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 776-2960
Community Table
Volunteers organize, cook and serve hot meals free of charge to anyone who wants to come and eat.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Unity Christian Church, 400 Tyler Ave., Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: 639-3696
Lexington Ghost Tour
See Friday’s listing.
Sunday
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival
See Saturday’s listing.
When: Noon to 5 p.m.
Homebuyer Orientation
Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley hosts a meeting for people interested in home ownership. Topics include credit counseling, mortgage lending and home buying.
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Library, 200 Miller St., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 381-1144
NAACP General Body Meeting
All are welcome to attend the monthly meeting of the Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County NAACP.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Old Hill School Community Center, 570 High St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 382-6751
Blacksburg Meditation Group
Session offers an hour of silent meditation, plus time for sitting and walking.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 205 Washington St. S.W., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: blacksburg.meditation@gmail.com
Monday
AARP Safe Driving Class
The class teaches defensive driving geared to seniors. Taught by AARP certified driving instructor Gene Cielinski.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Christiansburg Senior Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg
Cost: $15 AARP members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: 382-2349
“Jump Into Mystery”
The restaurant hosts am interactive Halloween murder mystery, “Jump into Mystery,” during which participants ask questions, solve clues and buy or sell information using fake money. Solve the crime over dinner and drinks.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Rockfish Food & Wine, 1402 Grandin Road S.W., Suite 101, Roanoke
Cost: $55
Contact: 904-5454
Yoga at St. John’s Episcopal Church
Wendi Wagner of Uttara Yoga Studio teaches weekly yoga classes.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $8
Contact: 343-9341
Yoga at the Taubman
Bring a yoga mat.
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $7 members, $10 non-members
Contact: 588-8558
Yoga for the People
See Friday’s listing.
When: 5:30 p.m.
TOPS Meeting
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 6:15 p.m.
Where: Frees Library, 300 Giles Ave., Dublin
Contact: 315-5472
Tuesday
AARP Safe Driving Class
See Monday’s listing.
Yoga for the People
See Friday’s listing.
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
See Thursday’s listing.
Grief Walk and Talk
Slow-paced walking-talking group allows participants to connect with others who have lost loved ones.
When: Noon
Where: Rosa L. Peters Park, 300 Depot St. N.E., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 381-3171
The Cross Connection
Weekly substance-abuse support group.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
VFW Bingo
Bingo proceeds support veterans programs and local organizations.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: VFW Post 5311, 490 High St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 382-3867
The Comedy Lab
Aspiring humorists can practice in front of an audience.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Shishka, 122 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 400-0712
Wednesday
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program
Bible-based support group.
When: 5:35 p.m.
Where: Raleigh Court UMC, 1706 Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 537-1004
TOPS Meeting
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 7:30 a.m.
Where: Belmont Christian Church, 1500 Peppers Ferry Road, Christiansburg
Contact: 230-4078
Blacksburg Farmers Market
Year-round market offers local produce and goods.
When: Noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Farmers Market, 100 Draper Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free admission
Contact: bbfarmersmarket@gmail.com
Lexington Ghost Tour
See Friday’s listing.
When: 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.