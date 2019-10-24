Thursday

DMV2Go

Multiple DMV services available.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Varies

Contact: 375-3004

Dr Pepper Day in Downtown Roanoke

Celebrate the Roanoke-made soda pop that once had a slogan to “enjoy life more, drink Dr Pepper at 10, 2 and 4.”

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Roanoke City Market

Cost: Free

Contact: 344-1452

Advanced Energy Healing Exploration with Takara

Native American and earth-based spirituality healing techniques taught.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: West Salem Holistic Healing Center, 2800 W. Main St., Salem

Cost: $22

Contact: 639-1633

Christiansburg Farmers Market

Local produce and goods.

When: 3 to 7 p.m.

Where: Hickok Street, Christiansburg

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 382-6128

TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a national nonprofit weight loss support group.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg United Methodist Church Annex, 203 Roanoke St., Blacksburg

Cost: $32 dues

Contact: songbird0329@yahoo.com

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in 9-to-10 week series.

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: Varies

Contact: 632-2323

Roanoke Toastmasters Open House

Toastmasters invites people who want to become more confident and comfortable speaking in front of others or in leadership roles. Guests will have an opportunity to participate but are not obligated to speak or fill a role.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Church of the Holy Spirit, Room 237, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 354-2181

NRV Recovery Dharma

Addiction support group uses Buddhist practices and principles of meditation, self-inquiry, wisdom and compassion.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: nrvrecoverydharma@gmail.com

Friday

Yoga for the People

Bring your own yoga mat.

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: Roanoke Main Library, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 588-8558

NRV Habitat for Humanity Wall Raising Event

Volunteers are needed for two shifts for a construction project. Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. A second wall-raising will take place Nov. 2.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Where: Church Street Project, 701 Church St. S.E., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: bohn@habitatnrv.org

Community Meal

A secular meal is free to the public.

When: 12:05 p.m.

Where: The Well, 670 Tom’s Creek Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 951-1000

Lexington Ghost Tour

Two candlelight walks through the streets of Lexington reveal ghost stories, including tales from an old historical building supposedly still occupied by a ghost.

When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Where: 106 E. Washington St., Lexington

Cost: $7-$15

Contact: 460-4346

Saturday

United Daughters of the Confederacy meeting

Hamilton Wade 949 chapter invites any woman with Confederate ancestry to attend.

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Golden Corral, 2580 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg

Cost: Membership dues

Contact: 392-5806

Sons of Norway Monthly Meeting

The Blafjell Lodge 3-646 Sons of Norway invite anyone of Nordic descent (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland) or those interested in heritage and culture of Nordic countries.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 380-2926

Boating Safety Course

The course for operators of boats and personal watercrafts is taught by the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 83 and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Materials and instruction are free. Bring a pencil, highlighter and lunch. Pre-registration is required at https://register-ed.com/events/view/141920.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Montgomery County Government Center, 755 Roanoke St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 494-3569

Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival

Large pumpkin festival includes corn maze, pumpkin patch, farm animals, local musicians, beer and wine and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Sinkland Farms, 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg

Cost: $10 adults, children younger than 2 are free

Contact: 382-4647

Repair Cafe

People can bring up to three items that need repair, and volunteers will help to evaluate and fix them. Services available will include sewing, tool and knife sharpening, small appliance and electronics repair, house plant advice and some furniture fixes. Includes tours of the new Tool Bank, a tool-lending library that the NRV Timebank and Habitat for Humanity will open this fall.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1675 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 381-1155

Floyd Farmers Market

Fresh produce and local goods.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Floyd Community Pavilion, 203 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 835-4732

Author Event: Nelson Harris

Local author and historian Nelson Harris will sign his various books about local history.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Barnes & Noble, Tanglewood, 4478 Electric Road S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 776-2960

Community Table

Volunteers organize, cook and serve hot meals free of charge to anyone who wants to come and eat.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Unity Christian Church, 400 Tyler Ave., Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: 639-3696

Lexington Ghost Tour

See Friday’s listing.

Sunday

Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival

See Saturday’s listing.

When: Noon to 5 p.m.

Homebuyer Orientation

Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley hosts a meeting for people interested in home ownership. Topics include credit counseling, mortgage lending and home buying.

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Library, 200 Miller St., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 381-1144

NAACP General Body Meeting

All are welcome to attend the monthly meeting of the Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County NAACP.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Old Hill School Community Center, 570 High St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 382-6751

Blacksburg Meditation Group

Session offers an hour of silent meditation, plus time for sitting and walking.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 205 Washington St. S.W., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: blacksburg.meditation@gmail.com

Monday

AARP Safe Driving Class

The class teaches defensive driving geared to seniors. Taught by AARP certified driving instructor Gene Cielinski.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Christiansburg Senior Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg

Cost: $15 AARP members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: 382-2349

“Jump Into Mystery”

The restaurant hosts am interactive Halloween murder mystery, “Jump into Mystery,” during which participants ask questions, solve clues and buy or sell information using fake money. Solve the crime over dinner and drinks.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Rockfish Food & Wine, 1402 Grandin Road S.W., Suite 101, Roanoke

Cost: $55

Contact: 904-5454

Yoga at St. John’s Episcopal Church

Wendi Wagner of Uttara Yoga Studio teaches weekly yoga classes.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $8

Contact: 343-9341

Yoga at the Taubman

Bring a yoga mat.

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $7 members, $10 non-members

Contact: 588-8558

Yoga for the People

See Friday’s listing.

When: 5:30 p.m.

TOPS Meeting

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 6:15 p.m.

Where: Frees Library, 300 Giles Ave., Dublin

Contact: 315-5472

Tuesday

AARP Safe Driving Class

See Monday’s listing.

Yoga for the People

See Friday’s listing.

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

See Thursday’s listing.

Grief Walk and Talk

Slow-paced walking-talking group allows participants to connect with others who have lost loved ones.

When: Noon

Where: Rosa L. Peters Park, 300 Depot St. N.E., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 381-3171

The Cross Connection

Weekly substance-abuse support group.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

VFW Bingo

Bingo proceeds support veterans programs and local organizations.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: VFW Post 5311, 490 High St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 382-3867

The Comedy Lab

Aspiring humorists can practice in front of an audience.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Shishka, 122 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 400-0712

Wednesday

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program

Bible-based support group.

When: 5:35 p.m.

Where: Raleigh Court UMC, 1706 Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 537-1004

TOPS Meeting

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: Belmont Christian Church, 1500 Peppers Ferry Road, Christiansburg

Contact: 230-4078

Blacksburg Farmers Market

Year-round market offers local produce and goods.

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Farmers Market, 100 Draper Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free admission

Contact: bbfarmersmarket@gmail.com

Lexington Ghost Tour

See Friday’s listing.

When: 8 p.m.

