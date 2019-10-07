I feel like a criminal every time I buy a package of Doritos and a Coca-Cola at the convenience store. That’s because when I pay with cash — be it a $5 bill or a ten or whatever I have on me — the clerk takes out one of those magic pens and marks a swipe on the money to see if the bill is counterfeit.

I assume that they always check because I just look guilty, and I can’t say that I blame them. I try not to take it personally.

The pen is filled with an iodine ink that does not react with the cotton fibers of paper money, so there should be no mark if the bill is legit. But the ink leaves a black mark if the paper is just the regular kind, like printer paper, which could be used as a counterfeit. Almost every time my money gets swiped, it seems that I see a mark, though. Am I carrying counterfeit cash and don’t know it?

Some experts don’t think the pens are completely reliable. All I know is that, so far, the clerks haven’t called the cops on me and they let me take my Doritos and Coke. But I still feel like they suspect something.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

