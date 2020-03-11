CONSUMER GOODS
Price index increases slightly in February
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices increased slightly last month, driven higher by more expensive food.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that the consumer price index ticked up 0.1% last month, matching its January increase. Prices rose 2.3% compared with a year earlier. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, prices increased 0.2% in February and 2.4% compared with a year earlier.
The price of clothing, used cars, and medical care rose last month, while the cost of airline fares and gas dropped.
Services, rather than goods, continue to be the main drivers of price gains. Medical care costs have increased 5.3% in the past year, while rents rose 3.3%.
Prices for new cars, meanwhile, have risen just 0.4% in the past year, while clothing costs have fallen 0.9%.
The cost of groceries jumped 0.5% in February, the biggest monthly gain in nearly six years. The rise was fueled by higher bread and dairy prices. Restaurant meal prices rose 0.2%.
Gas prices declined 3.4% in February, a trend that will likely continue in coming months given the sharp drop in oil prices in the past week. Still, the declines come after costs rose for most of the past year.
BEVERAGES
PepsiCo buying energy drink maker
NEW YORK — PepsiCo is buying the energy drink maker Rockstar Energy Beverages for $3.85 billion.
PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have moved aggressively in their pursuit of consumers that have a much wider variety of drinks to choose from than several ago. Both must compete with smaller seltzer, soda, sparkling juice and energy drink makers that each market to a subset of consumers.
Coca-Cola has branched out from its Classic Coke to keep customers who have given up, or cut back drastically, on sugary drinks. The company said in its most recent quarter that Coca-Cola Zero Sugar had double digit sales gains last year.
The acquisition announced Wednesday expands PepsiCo’s portfolio of energy drinks, which already includes Mountain Dew’s Kickstart, GameFuel and AMP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.