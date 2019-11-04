apple
Company pledges to ease housing crisis
Apple has committed $2.5 billion to ease California’s housing crisis, eclipsing similar pledges by fellow Silicon Valley giants Google and Facebook to address a lack of affordable housing in a region where affluent tech workers have helped drive up the cost of homes.
Apple’s pledge Monday includes a $1 billion statewide fund creating an “open line of credit” to build new homes for households with low to moderate incomes and a $1 billion homebuyer mortgage assistance fund.
The company’s promise also includes $300 million to make Apple-owned land in San Jose available for affordable housing — a strategy that Shulman said is more effective because sky-high land prices are at the root of the housing crisis.
under armour
Investigation clouds strong 3rd quarter
BALTIMORE — A strong quarter from Under Armour was overshadowed by federal investigations into the company’s accounting practices.
The company also lowered its revenue expectations for the year Monday.
Under Armour reported better than expected profit and revenue for the third quarter Monday, but shares fell more than 15%.
Quarterly profit reached $102.3 million, or 23 cents per share. That topped Wall Street per-share projections of 18 cents, according to Zacks Investment Research.
uber
CEO predicts profits amid growing losses
NEW YORK — The losses at Uber are mounting, but the ride-hailing heavyweight now predicts it will be profitable in about two years.
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told reporters Monday that the company’s goal is to reach profitability — when adjusted for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — for the full year of 2021.
The San Francisco company picked up the pace of its revenue growth, racking up $3.81 billion in the third quarter, 30% more than the same time last year.
But it lost $1.16 billion in the quarter, extending its streak of losses. The third-quarter loss included $401 million in stock-based compensation related to its initial public offering.
