jobs
Survey: Hiring has fallen to 7-year low
WASHINGTON — A measure of hiring by U.S. companies has fallen to a seven-year low and fewer employers are raising pay, a business survey found.
Just one-fifth of the economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics said their companies have added to their workforces in the past three months. That is down from one-third in July. Job totals were unchanged at 69% of companies, up from 57% in July. A broad measure of job gains in the survey fell to its lowest level since October 2012.
The hiring slowdown comes as more businesses are reporting slower growth of sales and profits. Business economists also expect the economy’s growth to slow in the coming year, partly because tariffs have raised prices and cut into sales for many firms.
Hiring may also be slowing because the unemployment rate is at a 50-year low of 3.5%, and many companies are struggling to find enough workers. The survey found that 43% of companies reported shortages of skilled workers, though that figure has declined for three straight surveys. Government data shows that companies are posting fewer available jobs, suggesting that demand for labor is weakening, as well as supply.
Parent firm reports mixed earnings
SAN FRANCISCO — Google parent company Alphabet reported mixed third-quarter results Monday, beating analyst expectations for revenue but falling short on profits. The stock fell almost 3% immediately in after-hours trading, although it later made up roughly half of that drop.
The company reported a profit of $7.1 billion, or $10.12 per share — significantly below the $8.7 billion expected by analysts polled by FactSet.
Quarterly revenue rose 20% to $40.5 billion — slightly above the $40.3 billion expected by Wall Street.
Alphabet makes the majority of its money from selling targeted advertising across the web, apps and Google products including its search engine and video streaming site YouTube. Investors are also closely watching the growth of Google’s cloud computing business.
