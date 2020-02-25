retail
Macy’s gets strong 4th-quarter boost
Macy’s reported stronger-than-expected sales and profits for the fourth quarter less than a month after it announced a major restructuring. Shares rose 3% before the opening bell Tuesday but gave up those gains .
The quarterly report comes three weeks after the department store chain said it was closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs. It also says it is testing new smaller-store formats. The store closures represent one fifth of Macy’s total.
Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said there was a significant improvement in the fourth quarter, including a “meaningful’’ sales uptick in the 10 shopping days before Christmas. Still, the company’s net income fell to $340 million, or $1.09 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 1. That compares with $740 million, or $2.37 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.12. Net sales were $8.34 billion, down slightly from $8.45 billion a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting earnings per share of $1.96 and net sales of $8.32 billion, according to FactSet.
U.S. prices rise 2.9% in December
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in December as mortgage rates remained low and a falling supply of available properties set off bidding wars between buyers.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index climbed 2.9% in December from a year earlier after posting a 2.5% gain in November.
Prices rose in all 20 cities, led by increases of 6.5% in Phoenix, 5.3% in Charlotte, North Carolina and 5.2% in Tampa, Florida. Prices rose just 1% in Chicago and New York.
Just 1.42 million homes were on the market at the end of January, down nearly 11% from a year earlier. The limited supply pushes prices higher. The rate for a benchmark 30-year, benchmark mortgage loan was 3.49% last week, down from 4.35% a year earlier.
Prices in the 20 cities are up 63% from the low they reached in March 2012 in the wake of the financial crisis and 6% above their July 2006 pre-crisis peak.
