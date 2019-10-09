agriculture
U.S. could face tight pork supplies
It’s scary news for bacon fans: The U.S. could see tight supplies, or even some shortages of pork bellies along with ham next year as the spread of a pig-killing disease in China ripples through the global market.
That’s according to Smithfield Foods Inc., the world’s biggest pork producer. While China’s hog crisis hasn’t had much impact on the U.S. market yet, that could change in 2020 as the Asian nation is forced to increase imports even more in the face a prolonged protein deficit, said Arnold Silver, director of raw materials procurement at Smithfield, which is owned by Hong Kong-listed WH Group Ltd.
The Chinese “are insatiable in their appetite for pork,” Silver said at the Urner Barry Global Protein Summit in Chicago, which took place Monday and Tuesday.
Smithfield will prioritize supplying its long-held U.S. customer base before directing meat for export to China, Silver said. But strong demand from Asia means more U.S. pork exports could flow to the Asian country, and some cuts of meat could face particular tightness. China often buys whole or half carcasses. However, hams will also be in demand, Silver said.
jobs
Openings fall for 3rd straight month
WASHINGTON — U.S. job openings fell 1.7% in August and hires edged down, bolstering views that the labor market may lose momentum as economic uncertainty and a manufacturing recession squeeze employers.
The Labor Department says employers advertised 7.1 million available jobs in August, down from 7.2 million available jobs in July. Job openings reached a peak of 7.6 million last November but have fallen by about 500,000 since then. This is the third straight month that job openings have dropped, slumping to the lowest level since March 2018. The quits rate, which indicates worker confidence in finding a new job, fell back to its summer rate of 2.3%.
Economists have viewed the sustained drop in job openings as a sign that that employers are beginning to pull back on hiring.
