manufacturing
Big-ticket factory orders up 1.2%
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose by a solid amount in February, but the gain came before the coronavirus had shut down much of the country.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday durable goods orders rose 1.2% last month, rebounding from January when orders had shown a tiny 0.1% gain.
However, with all the shutdowns that have occurred as authorities try to deal with the coronavirus, economists are looking for weak reports in coming months.
The durable goods report showed that the 1.2% February gain which pushed total orders to a seasonally adjusted $249.4 billion, was the best performance since a 2.8% advance in December.
A key category that serves as a proxy for businesses plans on investment fell by 0.8% in February after a 1% rise in January. This category, which has been weak over the past year, had fallen 0.8% in December.
insurance
Aetna to waive virus hospital stays
One of the nation’s biggest health insures is waiving patient payments for hospital stays tied to the coronavirus.
CVS Health’s insurer Aetna said Wednesday that many of its customers will not have to make copayments or other forms of cost sharing if they wind up admitted to a hospital in the insurer’s provider network.
The move could save those patients thousands of dollars, depending on their coverage and how much health care they’ve used so far this year.
The waiver lasts through June 1. It applies to the insurer’s 3.6 million customers who have fully-insured coverage, which is usually offered through a small business. Big employers that offer Aetna coverage also can chose to waive those payments, a spokesman for the insurer said.
Many insurers have waived patient costs for testing or doctor visits and telemedicine to encourage people to get help with coronavirus symptoms.
But Aetna, which covers nearly 23 million people, is the first major insurer to extend a payment waiver to the bills many patients will fear most if they become sick.
