Company’s outlook, cash flow improving
One year into the job at General Electric, there are signs that CEO Larry Culp’s plan to transform General Electric into a sleeker company is paying off.
GE raised its projections for industrial free cash flow Wednesday despite a damaging trade fight and ongoing problems with Boeing’s 737 Max.
That industrial business is at the core of what GE wants to become and it’s been shedding billions of its assets in other divisions to get there.
The Boston company reported a loss of $9.42 billion, or $1.08 per share, for the period ended Sept. 30. But there were significant charges during the quarter related to a massive restructuring effort at GE.
Removing one-time costs, per share earnings were 15 cents, 3 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
The losses this third quarter were less than half of last year’s $22.8 billion.
GE’s stocks closed up $1.04 to $10.11 on Wednesday.
APPLE
iPhone slump doesn’t dial back 4Q revenues
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is still running a well-oiled moneymaking machine despite cooling demand for its hottest product, the iPhone.
Sales and revenue in the July-September quarter exceeded analyst estimates as Apple’s newest iPhones got off to a better start than expected, even though the devices aren’t that much different last year’s models.
Apple said Wednesday that revenue rose 2% from the same time last year to $64 billion, even as iPhone revenue dropped 9%. Apple’s profit dipped 3% to $13.7 billion, but the earnings per share of $3.03 topped analyst projections.
In another encouraging sign, Apple’s sales in China continued to recover from a sharp drop-off earlier this year. That helped ease worries that Apple might be bruised by President Donald Trump’s trade war with the world’s most populous country.
Apple projects revenue will climb by about 4% from the same time last year.
